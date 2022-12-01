Class AA All-State
Offensive MVP: Tom Carter, Helena Capital, sr.
Defensive MVP: Talon Marsh, Helena Capital, sr.
Offense
Tight ends — First team: Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital, sr.; Luke Smith, Bozeman, sr. Second team: Hudson Luedtke, Butte, fr.; Gabe Sims, Kalispell Flathead, jr. Honorable mention: Danny Sirmon, Missoula Sentinel, jr.; Mason LaPlante, Great Falls, sr.; Tanner Grove, Great Falls CMR, sr.
Tackles — First team: Tate Templeton, Missoula Sentinel, sr.; Austin Buehler, Helena Capital, sr.; Henry Sellards, Kalispell Glacier, jr.; Everett Carr, Bozeman, sr.; Jacob Anderson, Billings West, sr. Second team: Brenden Lockhart, Great Falls, sr.; Matt Golemon, Helena, jr.; Ben Winters, Kalispell Glacier, so. Honorable mention: Dominic Umile, Missoula Sentinel, sr.; Cole Dawes, Helena Capital, jr.; David Burgess, Helena, sr.; Daniel Marinko, Belgrade, jr.; Torin Jeske, Bozeman, jr.; Kael Barnes, Great Falls CMR, jr.
Guards — First team: Paul Mousel, Helena Capital, sr.; Zach Tierney, Butte, sr.; Jaxon Tucker, Billings West, sr. Second team: Frank Haidle, Missoula Sentinel, sr.; Hudson Wiens, Bozeman, jr.; Maxx Lee, Billings Senior, jr. Honorable mention: Barrett Hageman, Helena Capital, jr.; Ben Parks, Missoula Hellgate, sr.; Shannen O’Brien, Helena, sr.; Carson Borgialli, Missoula Big Sky, sr.; Kade Schleeman, Butte, jr.; Raven Hensley, Great Falls, sr.; Armand Fair, Billings Senior, sr.; Paolo Salminen, Billings Skyview, sr.
Centers — First team: David Marshall, Helena Capital, sr.; Austin Slate, Bozeman, sr. Second team: TJ Gannon, Kalispell Glacier, jr. Honorable mention: Charles Fox, Helena, sr.; Shafer Garness, Great Falls, so.; Mason Christianson, Bozeman Gallatin, sr.
Wide receivers — First team: Manu Melo, Helena, jr.; Nick Michelotti, Helena Capital, sr.; Cameron Gurnsey, Butte, sr.; Rocco Lencioni, Bozeman, jr.; Gus Nunez, Great Falls CMR, sr.; Quinn Clark, Bozeman Gallatin, jr. Second team: Cohen Kastelitz, Kalispell Glacier, jr.; Colter Ramos, Missoula Big Sky, jr.; Karsen Beitz, Missoula Sentinel, sr.; Evan Cherry, Bozeman Gallatin, sr.; Maclain Burckley, Billings Senior, jr. Honorable mention: Leo Filardi, Missoula Hellgate, sr.; Kaid Buls, Kalispell Glacier, sr.; Cayde Stajcar, Butte, fr.; Avery Allen, Bozeman, sr.; River Wasson, Great Falls CMR, jr.; Kailua Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, sr.; Drew Humphrey, Billings West, sr.
Fullbacks — First team: Dylan Graham, Helena Capital, sr.; Kellen Curtiss, Missoula Sentinel, sr. Second team: Kaiden Clement, Great Falls CMR, jr.; Kobe Dorcheus, Kalispell Glacier, so. Honorable mention: Connor Nye, Bozeman, sr.; Bryce Mikkelson, Bozeman Gallatin, sr.
H-Back — First team: Tyler Kovick, Helena Capital, sr.; Cooper Frietag, Billings West, jr. Second team: Dylan Christman, Helena, sr. Honorable mention: Brandon Rondeau, Missoula Sentinel, jr.; Wallace Baldwin, Belgrade, sr.
Running backs — First team: Tom Carter, Helena Capital, sr.; Archie LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, sr.; Rafe Longin, Great Falls, sr. Second team: Cade Holland, Helena, sr.; Jackson Hensley, Kalispell Glacier, sr. Honorable mention: Brady Casagranda, Bozeman, so.; Ryder English, Great Falls, jr.
Quarterbacks — First team: Jake Casagranda, Bozeman, sr.; Gage Silter, Kalispell Glacier, sr.; Jace Stenson Butte, sr. Second team: Cole Taylor, Great Falls CMR, sr.; Garrett Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, sr. Honorable mention: Riley Allen, Missoula Sentinel, jr.; Connor Dick, Missoula Hellgate, sr.; Carter Kraft, Helena, jr.; Drew McDowell, Billings West, jr.
Punter — First team: Nate Skonord, Kalispell Flathead, sr. Second team: Jacob Kauwe, Billings West, jr. Honorable mention: Riley Allen, Missoula Sentinel, jr.; Kaid Buls, Kalispell Glacier, sr.; Tanner Grove, Great Falls CMR, sr.
Kicker — First team: Jacob Kauwe, Billings West, jr. Second team: Drew Martin, Missoula Big Sky, jr. Honorable mention: Rhett Measure, Kalispell Glacier, jr.; Kevein LeChere, Helena Capital, sr.; Elijah Groshelle, Great Falls CMR, sr.; Tate O’Neill, Great Falls, sr.
All purpose — First team: Adam Jones, Missoula Sentinel, sr.; Reed Harris, Great Falls, sr. Second team: Joey Michelotti, Helena Capital, sr.; Hudson Grovom, Helena Capital, sr.; Jackson Walker, Kalispell Flathead, sr. Honorable mention: Malachai Claunch, Billings West, so.
Long snapper — First team: Chris Garcia, Billings West, sr. Second team: Jack Drynan, Helena Capital, sr. Honorable mention: Jaxson Barefield, Missoula Sentinel, jr.; Dylan Christman, Helena, sr.; Cordell Holzer, Bozeman, jr.; Jace Crane, Great Falls CMR, jr.
Defense
Ends — First team: Henry Gross, Helena Capital, sr.; Luke Smith, Bozeman, sr.; Aidan Martin, Bozeman Gallatin, sr.; Wyatt Devoss, Great Falls, sr. Second team: Tyler Roberts, Helena Capital, sr.; Dominic Umile, Missoula Sentinel, sr.; Cameron Shaw, Kalispell Glacier, sr. Honorable mention: Kellen Curtiss, Missoula Sentinel, jr.; Kyler Stenson, Butte, jr.; Daniel Marinko, Belgrade, jr.; Kaiden Clement, Great Falls CMR, jr.; Cooper Collins, Great Falls, jr.; Tate Nordstrom, Billings West, sr.
Lineman — First team: Talon Marsch, Helena Capital, sr.; Hudson Wiens, Bozeman, jr.; Josiah Triplett, Great Falls CMR, sr.; Jacob Anderson, Billings West, sr. Second team: Zach Tierney, Butte, sr.; David Burgess, Helena, sr.; Maxx Lee, Billings Senior, jr. Honorable mention: Connor Fitzpatrick, Missoula Hellgate, sr.; Kehler Woodland, Helena, jr.; Isaac Keim, Kalispell Glacier, jr.; Wallace Baldwin, Belgrade, sr.
Inside linebackers — First team: Hayden Opitz, Helena Capital, sr.; Ryan Frisinger, Helena, jr.; Austin Baller, Bozeman, jr. Second team: Asher Feddes, Belgrade, sr.; Kaleb Shine, Kalispell Glacier, jr.; Cooper Frietag, Billings West, jr. Honorable mention: Luke Garrison, Butte, sr.; Shaun Liechty, Missoula Sentinel, sr.; Dorian White, Great Falls CMR, jr.; Mason Kralj, Great Falls, so.; BB Bergen, Billings Senior, sr.; Chris Garcia, Billings West, sr.
Outside linebackers — First team: Joey Lauerman, Helena Capital, sr.; Brady Casagranda, Bozeman, so.; Joshua Woodberry, Bozeman Gallatin, jr. Second team: Tanner Grove, Great Falls CMR, sr.; Joey Seliskar, Helena, sr. Honorable mention: Leo Filardi, Missoula Hellgate, sr.; Quaid Ash, Bozeman, jr.; Izayah Brown, Great Falls CMR, jr.; Solomon Sturtz, Billings West, so.
Nickels — First team: JJ Dolan, Missoula Sentinel, sr.; Tyler Kovick, Helena Capital, sr. Second team: Cordell Holzer, Bozeman, jr.; Ryder English, Great Falls, jr. Honorable mention: Kash Goicoechea, Kalispell Glacier, jr.; Kyle Mounts, Bozeman Gallatin, jr.; Mac Johns, Billings West, jr.
Safeties — First team: Nick Michelotti, Helena Capital, sr.; Trevor Rausch, Missoula Sentinel, sr.; Colter Petre, Helena, sr.; Kyler Wolfgang, Bozeman Gallatin, jr. Second team: Kellen Harrison, Bozeman, jr.; Archie LaFurge, Great Falls CMR, sr.; Kailua Fatupaito, Billings Skyview, sr.; Aiden Marceau, Missoula Big Sky, jr. Honorable mention: RJ Gulan, Helena, sr.; Ethan Cunningham, Butte, sr.; Rocky Lencioni, Bozeman, jr.; Quinn Clark, Bozeman Gallatin, jr.; Eli Pike, Great Falls, sr.; Tanner Macy, Billings Senior, sr.
Corners — First team: Tyler Christensen, Missoula Sentinel, sr.; Tom Carter, Helena Capital, sr.; Avery Allen, Bozeman, sr.; Evan Cherry, Bozeman Gallatin, sr. Second team: Drew Humphrey, Billings West, sr.; Quinn Hanson, Helena Capital, sr.; Romeo Orozco, Great Falls, sr.; Tanner Heichel, Kalispell Flathead, jr. Honorable mention: Sam Ark, Helena, jr.; Alex Hausmann, Kalispell Glacier, jr.; Kale McDonald, Butte, sr.; Harley Bianchini, Bozeman, jr.; River Wasson, Great Falls CMR, jr.; Cayden Doran, Great Falls CMR, sr.; Carter Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, fr.
Punter returner — First team: Carter Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, fr. Second team: Manu Melo, Helena, jr. Honorable mention: Tom Carter, Helena Capital, sr.; Drew Humphrey, Billings West, sr.
Kickoff returner — First team: Rafe Longin, Great Falls, sr. Second team: Tyler Christensen, Missoula Sentinel, sr. Honorable mention: Kash Goicoechea, Kalispell Glacier, jr.; Carter Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, fr.
Special teams player — First team: Cameron Shaw, Kalispell Glacier, sr. Second team: Aiden Marceau, Missoula Big Sky, jr.; Mac Johns, Billings West, jr. Honorable mention: Truett Ames, Helena Capital, sr.; Brett Grange, Helena, jr.; Trent Syvertson, Bozeman, sr.; Noah Johnson, Great Falls, sr.
All purpose — First team: Adam Jones, Missoula Sentinel, sr.; Reed Harris, Great Falls, sr. Second team: Paolo Salminen, Billings Skyview, sr. Honorable mention: Dylan Mosness, Helena, so.; Cooper Macbeth, Bozeman Gallatin, sr.
