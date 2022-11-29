Northern C 8-Man
All-State selections: Memphis Black, sr., Belt; Ethan Triplett, jr., Belt; Isaac Maki, sr., Belt; Garrett Metrione, sr., Belt; Bridger Vogl, sr., Belt; Tyler Schoen, sr., Chinook; Flint Annis, sr., Chinook; Cade Ball, jr., Fort Benton; Landis Arganbright, sr., Fort Benton; Trenton Emerson, sr., Shelby; Zach Feldman, sr., Belt; Keaghn McDaniel, sr., Belt.
All-Conference selections
Offense
First team
Center: Memphis Black, sr., Belt
Guard: Isaac Maki, sr., Belt; Daniel MacLeod, sr., Chinook
Wide receiver: Ethan Triplett, jr., Belt; Landis Arganbright, sr., Fort Benton
Tight end: Zach Feldman, sr., Belt
Quarterback: Bridger Vogl, sr., Belt
Fullback: Garrett Metrione, sr., Belt
Running back: Tyler Schoen, sr., Chinook
Second team
Center: Damian Ort, jr., Fort Benton; Quentin Edwards, jr., Chinook
Wide receiver: Charlie Calvert, sr., Harlem
Quarterback: Cade Ball, jr., Fort Benton; Levi Jensen, sr., Chinook
Fullback: Flint Annis, sr., Chinook
Running back: Bryce Lee, sr., Shelby
Punter/kicker: Trenton Emerson, sr., Shelby
Honorable mention: Jeremy Nebel, RB, jr., Belt
Defense
First team
Safety: Bridger Vogl, sr., Belt
Outside LB/CB: Cade Ball, jr., Fort Benton; Ethan Triplett, jr., Belt
Inside LB: Garrett Metrione, sr., Belt; Tyler Schoen, sr., Chinook
Defensive line: Memphis Black, sr., Belt; Nathan Dunham, jr., Fort Benton
Defensive end: Isaac Maki, sr., Belt; Flint Annis, sr., Chinook
Second team
Safety: Trenton Emerson, sr., Shelby
Outside LB/CB: Bryce Lee, sr., Shelby
Inside LB: Keaghn McDaniel, sr., Belt; Lane Hasler, sr., Chonook
Defensive line: Braxton Inman, sr., Chinook
Honorable mention: Kellen Colliflower, S, sr., Rocky Boy; Landis Arganbright, OLB/CB, sr., Fort Benton; Reese Paulson, OLB/CB, jr., Belt; Damian Ort, DL, jr., Fort Benton
Coach of the year: Matt Triplett, Belt
