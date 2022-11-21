Football honors teams
Northern C 6-Man
First-team all-conference: Braydon Cline, Sr., Big Sandy; Kody Strutz, Sr., Big Sandy; Wes Edwards, Sr., Valier; Rusty Gasvoda, Sr., Big Sandy; Wylee Snapp, Jr., Big Sandy; Garrett Wilmarth, Sr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Kamden Broesder, Sr., Valier; Rylee Gabbard, Sr., Valier; Sebastien Mansfield, Jr., North Star; Lane Demontiney, Jr., Big Sandy; Gavin Spicher, Sr., North Star; Cooper Taylor, Jr., Big Sandy; Kenai Castorena, Jr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Lance Rutledge, Sr., Big Sandy; Joe Ramos, Sr., Valier; Ty Hansen, Sr., North Star; Connor Sullivan, Sr., Sunburst.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.