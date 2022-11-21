Football honors teams

Northern C 6-Man

First-team all-conference: Braydon Cline, Sr., Big Sandy; Kody Strutz, Sr., Big Sandy; Wes Edwards, Sr., Valier; Rusty Gasvoda, Sr., Big Sandy; Wylee Snapp, Jr., Big Sandy; Garrett Wilmarth, Sr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Kamden Broesder, Sr., Valier; Rylee Gabbard, Sr., Valier; Sebastien Mansfield, Jr., North Star; Lane Demontiney, Jr., Big Sandy; Gavin Spicher, Sr., North Star; Cooper Taylor, Jr., Big Sandy; Kenai Castorena, Jr., Power-Dutton-Brady; Lance Rutledge, Sr., Big Sandy; Joe Ramos, Sr., Valier; Ty Hansen, Sr., North Star; Connor Sullivan, Sr., Sunburst.

Tags

Load comments