agate Scoreboard: Girls high school state wrestling Feb 10, 2023 Feb 10, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GirlsAll-Class State Wrestling Tournamentat First Interstate Arena, MetraPark Team scores: Billings Senior 119, Kalispell Flathead 104, Butte 96, Ronan 78, Kalispell Glacier 76, Miles City 57, Baker 49, Billings Skyview 48, Billings West 47, Havre 43, Lockwood 39.5, Corvallis 33, Simms 32, Anaconda 30, Browning 30, Frenchtown 30, Helena Capital 28, Belgrade 26, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 26, Helena 25, Bozeman 23, Conrad 22, Eureka 22, Chinook 21, Circle 20, Columbia Falls 20, Glasgow 20, Harlem 20, Wolf Point 20, Custer/Hysham 19, Lewistown 19, Missoula Big Sky 19, Poplar 19, Cut Bank 18, Florence 17, Huntley Project 17, Sidney 17, Fort Benton 14, Big Sandy 13, Livingston 13, Plains 13, Columbus/Absarokee 11, Hardin 10, Red Lodge 10, Whitefish 10, East Helena 9, Hamilton 9, Valier 9, Dillon 7, Deer Lodge 7, Shelby 7, Shepherd 7, Darby 6, Great Falls CMR 6, Colstrip 4, Bozeman Gallatin 4, Choteau 3, Laurel 0, Manhattan 0, Roundup 0, Saint Ignatius 0, Thompson Falls 0.Semifinal pairings100: Angeline Escarcega, Poplar, vs. Hayley Petersen, Simms; Kiera Davis, Corvallis, vs. Saellah Nomee, Ronan.107: Brooke Yeadon, Glacier, vs. Kaylee LaPier, Butte; Harley Labuda, Big Sandy, vs. Rebecca Birdwell, Lewistown.114: Kaura Coles, Glacier, vs. Ariana Conklin, Glacier; Kaylin Taylor, Great Falls, vs. Robin Leidholt, Miles City.120: Meadow Mahlmeister, Lockwood, vs. Taylor Lay, Helena Capital; Sophie Grunhuvd, Butte, vs. Grayle Fox, Miles City. 126: Jacey Gorder, Baker, vs. Lucia Schlapfer, Missoula Big Sky; Brynn Brower, Billings Skyview, vs. Katie Dolence, Ronan.132: Amaiya Kimm, Sidney, vs. Nevaeh Grunhuvd, Butte; Lili Schubarth, Simms, vs. Brynn Courville, Ronan.138: Gretchen Donally, Huntley Project, vs. Joli Beston, Wolf Point; Lillian MacDonald, Plains, vs. Makenzee Neal, Billings West.145: Kaitlyn Thorn, Bozeman, vs. Ariana Ellison, Miles City; Jasmine Cartwright, Glacier, vs. Paige Gershmel, Billings Senior.152: Kendal Tucker, Billings Senior, vs. Kya Gilmore, Miles City; Trinity Barrus, Custer-Hysham, vs. Jayde Harbaugh, Baker.165: KyLee Lindsley, Belgrade, vs. Amilia Blackcrow, Harlem; Hayla Hoffman, Butte, vs. Rylee Kogolshak, Billings Senior.185: Kassidee Savaria, Billings Skyview, vs. Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior; Clara Laird, Havre, vs. Hannah Monroe, Valier.285: Tirza Two Teeth, Ronan, vs. Marika Bonner, Billings West; Aliyah Stiffarm, Havre, vs. Evy Mackey, Billings West. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports High School Wrestling State Tournament Girls Metrapark Prep-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana state wrestling tournament State A Wrestling: Columbia Falls attains critical wins to seize Saturday control Girls Wrestling: Billings Senior, Ronan on their way to claim team titles State AA Wrestling: Teegan Vasquez, Avery Allen on track in 4-time quest, Kalispell Flathead narrowly leads Billings West Guide to the 2023 state swimming meet
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.