Scoreboard: High school boys basketball scores (Dec. 3)

Boys
Friday
Arlee 70, Seeley-Swan 29
Bainville 61, Richey-Lambert 59
Circle 47, Custer-Hysham 31
Culbertson 60, Brockton 49
Darby 56, Hot Springs 32
Dickinson, Nd 79, Glendive 68
Drummond 66, Superior 20
Fairview 45, Broadus 40
Froid-Lake 50, Westby-Grenora 34
Hamilton Jv 62, Valley Christian 17
Havre 72, Laurel 44
Lincoln 61, Noxon 25
Lone Peak 57, Bridger 23
Lustre Christian 56, Malta Jv 23
Park City 61, Frazer 17
Philipsburg 62, Two Eagle River 56
Roberts 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 44
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 63, Harlem JV 35
St. Regis 60, Plains 41
Terry 64, Poplar JV 29
Turner 69, Nashua 62
Victor 59, Alberton 27
Whitefish 61, Eureka 49
Whitehall 66, Twin Bridges 33
Wibaux 75, Absarokee 46
Winnett-Grass Range 55, Hobson-Moore 37
Wolf Point 76, Glasgow 54
Saturday
Arlee 64, Valley Christian 37
Big Sandy 66, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 56
Bridger 62, Frazer 35
Centerville 84, Valier 28
Drummond 78, Alberton 27
Harrison-Willow Creek 65, Shields Valley 34
Lone Peak 79, Absarokee 40
Manhattan Christian 87, White Sulphur Springs 12
Miles City 80, St. Labre 63
Plains 69, Superior 47
Plentywood 52, Culbertson 35
Roy-Winifred 50, Hobson-Moore 37
Terry 75, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 33
Thompson Falls 63, Deer Lodge 50
Wibaux 60, Roberts 59
