agate

Scoreboard: High school boys basketball scores (Dec. 3)

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys

Friday

Arlee 70, Seeley-Swan 29

Bainville 61, Richey-Lambert 59

Circle 47, Custer-Hysham 31

Culbertson 60, Brockton 49

Darby 56, Hot Springs 32

Dickinson, Nd 79, Glendive 68

Drummond 66, Superior 20

Fairview 45, Broadus 40

Froid-Lake 50, Westby-Grenora 34

Hamilton Jv 62, Valley Christian 17

Havre 72, Laurel 44

Lincoln 61, Noxon 25

Lone Peak 57, Bridger 23

Lustre Christian 56, Malta Jv 23

Park City 61, Frazer 17

Philipsburg 62, Two Eagle River 56

Roberts 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 44

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 63, Harlem JV 35

St. Regis 60, Plains 41

Terry 64, Poplar JV 29

Turner 69, Nashua 62

Victor 59, Alberton 27

Whitefish 61, Eureka 49

Whitehall 66, Twin Bridges 33

Wibaux 75, Absarokee 46

Winnett-Grass Range 55, Hobson-Moore 37

Wolf Point 76, Glasgow 54

Saturday

Arlee 64, Valley Christian 37

Big Sandy 66, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 56

Bridger 62, Frazer 35

Centerville 84, Valier 28

Drummond 78, Alberton 27

Froid-Lake 57, Brockton 39

Glendive 76, Laurel 21

Harrison-Willow Creek 65, Shields Valley 34

Hot Springs 44, Victor 41

Lone Peak 79, Absarokee 40

Lustre Christian 78, Wolf Point JV 35

Manhattan Christian 87, White Sulphur Springs 12

Miles City 80, St. Labre 63

Park City 51, Reed Point-Rapelje 19

Philipsburg 59, Noxon 39

Plains 69, Superior 47

Plentywood 52, Culbertson 35

Roy-Winifred 50, Hobson-Moore 37

St. Regis 44, Darby 42

Terry 75, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 33

Thompson Falls 63, Deer Lodge 50

Two Eagle River 59, Lincoln 41

Wibaux 60, Roberts 59

