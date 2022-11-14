Football honors teams

Eastern 6-Man

First-team All-Conference: Austen Hobbs, Sr., Froid-Lake; Mason Dethman, Jr., Froid-Lake; Sage Spinner, Jr., Richey-Lambert; Cade Tombre, Jr., Savage; Tiegan Cundiff, Sr., Richey-Lambert; Nate Stentoft, Jr., Froid-Lake; Hunter Riding, Sr., Savage; Austin Lien, Jr., Richey-Lambert; Wyatt Ree, Jr., Wibaux; Caden Kelm, Sr., Froid-Lake; Will Ree, So., Wibaux; Charles Butikofer, Jr., Bainville, 

