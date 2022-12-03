Girls
Friday
Bainville 62, Richey-Lambert 35
Circle 54, Custer-Hysham 18
Culbertson 67, Brockton 20
Dickinson, ND 72, Glendive 25
Frazer 40, Park City 33
Froid-Lake 64, Westby-Grenora 52
Hamilton JV 56, Valley Christian 17
Hot Springs 40, Darby 26
Jordan 44, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 22
Laurel 54, Havre 51
Lockwood JV 37, Bridger 17
Malta JV 46, Lustre Christian 45
Nashua 39, Turner 34
Noxon 27, Lincoln 25
Roberts 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 34
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 79, Augusta 21
Seeley-Swan 66, Arlee 39
St. Regis 47, Plains 22
Superior 48, Drummond 44
Terry 52, Poplar JV 37
Twin Bridges 54, Whitehall 23
Victor 64, Alberton 5
Whitefish 38, Eureka 18
Wibaux 44, Absarokee 21
Winnett-Grass Range 40, Hobson-Moore 31
Wolf Point 43, Glasgow 31
Saturday
Centerville 59, Valier 20
Circle 60, Plevna 25
Darby 35, St. Regis 33
Jordan 58, Custer-Hysham 19
Laurel 57, Glendive 30
Lustre Christian 48, Augusta 33
Manhattan Christian 47, White Sulphur Springs 43
Miles City 89, St. Labre 4
Park City 37, Reed Point-Rapelje 24
Plentywood 36, Culbertson 33
Roy-Winifred 61, Hobson-Moore 14
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61, Terry 20
Thompson Falls 67, Deer Lodge 26
West Yellowstone 75, Lima 10
Wibaux 47, Roberts 40
