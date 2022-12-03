Girls

Friday

Bainville 62, Richey-Lambert 35

Circle 54, Custer-Hysham 18

Culbertson 67, Brockton 20

Dickinson, ND 72, Glendive 25

Frazer 40, Park City 33

Froid-Lake 64, Westby-Grenora 52

Hamilton JV 56, Valley Christian 17

Hot Springs 40, Darby 26

Jordan 44, Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap 22

Laurel 54, Havre 51

Lockwood JV 37, Bridger 17

Malta JV 46, Lustre Christian 45

Nashua 39, Turner 34

Noxon 27, Lincoln 25

Roberts 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 34

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 79, Augusta 21

Seeley-Swan 66, Arlee 39

St. Regis 47, Plains 22

Superior 48, Drummond 44

Terry 52, Poplar JV 37

Twin Bridges 54, Whitehall 23

Victor 64, Alberton 5

Whitefish 38, Eureka 18

Wibaux 44, Absarokee 21

Winnett-Grass Range 40, Hobson-Moore 31

Wolf Point 43, Glasgow 31

Saturday

Centerville 59, Valier 20

Circle 60, Plevna 25

Darby 35, St. Regis 33

Drummond 53, Alberton 3

Jordan 58, Custer-Hysham 19

Laurel 57, Glendive 30

Lincoln 36, Two Eagle River 30

Lustre Christian 48, Augusta 33

Manhattan Christian 47, White Sulphur Springs 43

Miles City 89, St. Labre 4

Park City 37, Reed Point-Rapelje 24

Philipsburg 46, Noxon 11

Plentywood 36, Culbertson 33

Roy-Winifred 61, Hobson-Moore 14

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 61, Terry 20

Superior 47, Plains 10

Thompson Falls 67, Deer Lodge 26

Valley Christian 65, Arlee 31

West Yellowstone 75, Lima 10

Wibaux 47, Roberts 40

