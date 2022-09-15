Billings Central Invitational
at Yegen
Boys
Team scores: Livingston 293, Laurel 295, Billings Central 313, Lewistown 317, Miles City 346, Sidney 346, Lockwood 365, Havre 367, Glendive 391, Hardin 425.
Top 10: Aubrey Kelly, Liv, 70; Cam Hackmann, Lau, 71; Sam Norman, Lau, 71; Danyk Jacobsen, Liv, 71; Houston Dunn, Liv, 73; Fischer Brown, Lew, 74; Conroy Schmitt, BC, 76; Landon Guglielmo, Lew, 76; Kyle Kennah, Lau, 76; Caleb Fornshell, BC, 77; Brady McCollum, Lau, 77.
Girls
Team scores: Laurel 372, Lewistown 387, Havre 417, Sidney 421, Lockwood 430, Hardin 510, Miles City 561.
Top 10: Karsyn Swigart, Miles City, 82; Jori Hauden, BC, 87; Alyssa Robertus, Lau, 87; Camille Poncin, Liv, 88; Kenzie Guglielmo, Lew, 89; Molly Conney, Lau, 91; Alivia Kuhr, Lau, 91; Kaitlin Harris, BC, 92; Shea Reber, Hav, 95; Brooke Tiesen, Sid, 97.
