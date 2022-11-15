Volleyball honors teams
Class B All-State Tournament Team
MVP: Harlie Murphy, jr., Huntley Project
First team: Harlie Murphy, jr., Huntley Project; Kirra Ban, jr., Huntley Project; Kelsey Krieger, jr., Huntley Project; Brynn Wandle, jr., Huntley Project; Aubrey Allison, sr., Shepherd; Paige Goodell, jr., Shepherd; Trinity Wilson, sr., Townsend
Second team: Abigail Baer, sr., Colstrip; Maddison Akins, so., Huntley Project; Delayne Lindeen, jr., Huntley Project; Kabreena Lindeen, jr., Huntley Project; Abigail Beddes, sr., Shepherd; Grace Ekness, sr., Shepherd; Alleigh Burdick, sr., Townsend
Honorable mention: Inga Turner, sr., Bigfork; Ada Bieler, sr., Choteau; Asia Bouma, sr., Choteau; Ashtynn Egan, sr., Colstrip; Ashlynn Murdock, sr., Shepherd; Avery Burgess, sr., Thompson Falls; Emily Bird, jr., Townsend; Sienna Everett, sr., Townsend
1B
All-State selections: Ada Bieler, sr., Choteau; Cameron Blevins, jr., Shelby; Asia Bouma, sr., Choteau
First-Team All-Conference: Ada Bieler, sr., Choteau; Cameron Blevins, jr., Shelby; Asia Bouma, sr., Choteau; Avery Schubarth, sr., Fairfield; Ella Peach, sr., Choteau; Breauna Erickson, jr., Conrad; Kendra Spotted Bear, sr., Cut Bank
Second-Team All-Conference: Jori Clary, sr., Shelby; Emma Schenk, jr., Fairfield; Tala Eneboe, jr., Conrad; Makenna Burke, jr., Cut Bank; Ainsley DeBruycker, jr., Choteau; Tessa Brownell, jr., Choteau; Brynlee Bakken, jr., Fairfield
2B
All-State selections: J'elle Garfield, sr., Wolf Point; Allison Kunze, sr., Malta; Carly Nelson, sr., Glasgow
First-Team All-Conference: J'elle Garfield, sr., Wolf Point; Allison Kunze, sr., Malta; Carly Nelson, sr., Glasgow; Daley Aune, sr., Glasgow; Isabel Hansen, sr., Malta; Kaitlyn MacDonald, sr., Wolf Point; Samantha Tryan, sr., Glasgow
Second-Team All-Conference: Sierra Hamilton, jr., Wolf Point; Jessica King, sr., Harlem; Kennedy Koss, sr., Malta; EmmaRae Martell, jr., Poplar; Morgen Nordwick, sr., Poplar; Tatum Nyquist, jr., Glasgow; Madison Williamson, sr., Malta
2C
All-State selections: Zeason Schaffer, jr., Broadus; Lindsey Lawrence, sr., Jordan; Grace Gackle, jr., Circle; Lauryn Billing, sr., Broadus; Annika Lunde, sr. Wibaux
First-Team All-Conference: Zeason Schaffer, jr., Broadus; Lindsey Lawrence, sr., Jordan; Grace Gackle, jr., Circle; Lauryn Billing, sr., Broadus; Annika Lunde, sr. Wibaux; Mia Mader, jr., Broadus; Alexis Moline, sr., Circle
Second-Team All-Conference: Rylee Pederson, sr., Wibaux; Jalyn Curtiss, sr., Circle; Aspen Krantz, jr., Broadus; Kenzie Erlenbusch, jr., Jordan; Codi Melton, sr., Ekalaka; Leah Beery, sr., Circle; Alyssa Llewellyn, so., Wibaux
