Volleyball honors teams

3B

All-State selections: Abby Baer, sr., Colstrip; Ashtynn Egan, sr., Colstrip; Hope Gonsioroski, so., Baker

First-Team All-Conference: Abby Baer, sr., Colstrip; Ashtynn Egan, sr., Colstrip; Hope Gonsioroski, so., Baker; Kyal Hadley, so., Baker; Jaeleigh Hlad, sr., Forsyth; Macy Burns, sr., Colstrip; Ryleigh Button, sr., Colstrip

Second-Team All-Conference: Harlee Graham, sr., Baker; Malea Egan, sr., Colstrip; Madison O'Connor, fr., Baker; Remi Pederson, fr., Forsyth; Taylor Hanson, jr., St. Labre; Kaytlynn Gaub, jr., Baker; Kyla Kerzmann, fr., Colstrip

