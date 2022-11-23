Volleyball honors teams

Southwest A

Co-MVP: Daphne Engel, sr., Stevensville; Layne Kearns, sr., Hamilton.

All-State selections: Daphne Engel, sr., Stevensville; Layne Kearns, sr., Hamilton; Taryn Searle, sr., Hamilton; Izzy Cahall, sr., Frenchtown.

First-Team All-Conference: Daphne Engel, sr., Stevensville; Layne Kearns, sr., Hamilton; Taryn Searle, sr., Hamilton; Izzy Cahall, sr., Frenchtown; Leila Stennerson, jr., Dillon; Dru Lindsey, sr., East Helena.

Second-Team All-Conference: Ella Moodry, jr., Butte Central; Zoey Morast, sr., Dillon; Tilli Danczyk, sr., Stevensville; Tylin Sorensen, sr., Corvallis; Mya Winkler, jr., Hamilton; Sophie Berning, sr., Stevensville.

Honorable mention: Dymon Root, jr., East Helena; Shilo Lampi, sr., Stevensville; Jessica Saturday, sr., Corvallis; Brooke Badovinac, sr., Butte Central; Emily Matamoros, sr., Dillon; Jenna Guisinger, sr., Hamilton; Mia Keeley, sr., Butte Central.

Co-coaches of the year: Jeff Mahler, Stevensville; Charelle Hinkey, Dillon.

 

