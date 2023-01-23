Class B-C Wrestling Polls
Top 10 Class B teams: 1, Huntley Project; 2, Three Forks; 3, Jefferson; 4, Cut Bank; 5, Glasgow; 6, Whitehall; 7, Colstrip; 8, Florence; 9, Plains-Hot Springs; 10, Conrad.
Top 5 Class C teams: 1, Superior; 2, Chinook; 3, Fort Benton; 4, Circle; 5, Cascade.
Individual rankings
103: Baylor Burton, Huntley Project; Quinn Rodewald, Big Sandy; Cody Kuka, Glasgow; Richard Schmidt, Cut Bank; Colin Hickman, Eureka; Max Rosenthal, Florence.
113: Brayden Linville, Three Forks; Blaine Van Dyke, Conrad; Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton; Timothy Schmidt, Eureka; Westen Lindeen, Huntley Project; Kade Smith, Shepherd.
120: Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Cole Rogers, Three Forks; Payne Reilly, Forsyth; Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson; Bradin Murphy, Cut Bank; Micah Acker, Superior.
126: Nate Blodnick, Anaconda; Navarjo Escarcega, Poplar; Mathias Hogue, Three Forks; Derek Lachenmeier, Huntley Project; Logan Van Dyke, Conrad; Decker Milender, Superior.
132: Cooper Lane, Huntley Project; Ty Borge, Colstrip; Riley Davis, Baker; Chase Kirkland, Three Forks; John Waterbury, Plains; Drew Carey, Plains.
138: Levi Wagner, Three Forks; Alex Wahl, Cut Bank; Khye Gamas, Glasgow; Hayden Ramaeker, Huntley Project; Layne Carter, Fairfield; Dane Hoover, Whitehall.
145: Dylan Kamps, Three Forks; Kanon Branch, Cut Bank; Tyler Niles, Shepherd; Jace Oxarart, Jefferson; William Kirkland, Glasgow; Lane Snider, Chinook.
152: John Armstrong, Jefferson; Adyn Meinzen, Florence; Zach Cox, Colstrip; Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda; Grady Schmidt, Huntley Project; Brodie Ober, Great Falls Central.
160: Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project; Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Jaron Taylor, Circle; Ian Willoughby, Colstrip; Percy Bechtold, Choteau; Chris Graham, Conrad.
170: Garrett Sholley, Huntley Project; Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; Canyon Sargent, Saint Ignatius; Max Hannum, Thompson Falls; McCoy Banner, Fairfield; Trevin Bradley, Colstrip.
182: Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Brady Armstrong, Jefferson; Camryn Mears, Malta; Dallas Blair, Florence; Dale Relyea, Bigfork; Nathan Dunham, Fort Benton.
205: Connor Sawyer, Anaconda; Leo Scafani, Whitehall; Spencer Gibbs, Malta; Colyn Johnson, Eureka; Jayden Sullivan, Jefferson; Jacob Hjartarson, Cut Bank.
285: Chandon Vulles, Superior; Ethan Sullivan, Cut Bank; Mo Fast, Glasgow; Aiden Miller, Anaconda; Gunnar Oblander, Huntley Project; Damian Ort, Fort Benton.
