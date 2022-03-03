Montana Amateur Hockey Association

Treasure State League Varsity High School State Tournament

at Centennial Ice Arena, Billings

Red pool: Bozeman, Great Falls, Flathead.

Blue pool: Missoula, Helena, Havre, Billings.

Thursday

Havre 8, Helena 7

6:45 p.m.: Bozeman vs. Great Falls

Friday

8:30 a.m., Billings vs. Havre

10:45 a.m., Missoula vs. Helena

1 p.m., Flathead vs. Great Falls

5:15 p.m., Missoula vs. Billings

7:30 p.m., Bozeman vs. Flathead

Saturday

10 a.m., Red 3 vs. Blue 4

12:15 p.m., All-state awards and senior recognition

2:15 p.m., Red 1 vs. Blue 2

4:30 p.m., Blue 1 vs. Red 2

Sunday

8 a.m., Winner Red 3/Blue 4 vs. Blue 3

10:15 a.m., Consolation

12:30 p.m., Championship

