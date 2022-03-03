Montana Amateur Hockey Association
Treasure State League Varsity High School State Tournament
at Centennial Ice Arena, Billings
Red pool: Bozeman, Great Falls, Flathead.
Blue pool: Missoula, Helena, Havre, Billings.
Thursday
Havre 8, Helena 7
6:45 p.m.: Bozeman vs. Great Falls
Friday
8:30 a.m., Billings vs. Havre
10:45 a.m., Missoula vs. Helena
1 p.m., Flathead vs. Great Falls
5:15 p.m., Missoula vs. Billings
7:30 p.m., Bozeman vs. Flathead
Saturday
10 a.m., Red 3 vs. Blue 4
12:15 p.m., All-state awards and senior recognition
2:15 p.m., Red 1 vs. Blue 2
4:30 p.m., Blue 1 vs. Red 2
Sunday
8 a.m., Winner Red 3/Blue 4 vs. Blue 3
10:15 a.m., Consolation
12:30 p.m., Championship
