Montana Coaches Association
Fall Coaches of the Year
Football
AA: Kyle Mihelish, Helena Capital. A: Derek Lear, Lewistown; B: Pat Duchien, Florence; 8-Man: Matt Triplett, Belt; 6-Man: Jim Goltz, Bridger.
Volleyball
AA: Kelly Grossman, Billings West; A: Anita Foster, Billings Central; B: Iona Stookey, Huntley Project; C: Hanna VanDyk, Manhattan Christian.
Boys' cross country
AA: Casey Jermyn, Bozeman; A: Richard Menicke, Whitefish; B: Chris Eichert, St. Ignatius; C: Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian.
Girls' cross country
AA: Anders Brooker, Missoula Hellgate; A: Cindy Farmer, Hardin; B: Jennifer Crago, Columbus; C: Nate TeSlaa, Manhattan Christian.
Boys' golf
AA: Casey Lyndes, Helena Capital; A: Jim O'Neil, Laurel.
Girls' golf
AA: Jon Kelly, Billings Senior; A: Owen Burch, Hamilton.
Boys' soccer
AA: Jay Anderson, Missoula Hellgate; A: O'Brien Byrd, Columbia Falls.
Girls' soccer
AA: Dan Lochridge, Missoula Sentinel; A: Nolan Trafton, Billings Central.
Note: Winners will be honored at the MCA Awards Ceremony set for 11:30 a.m. July 27, 2023 at Great Falls CMR High School.
