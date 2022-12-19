MHSA Service Years Award list for officials

The Montana High School Association recently announced the 2022-23 Service Years Award list for officials

that are members of the Montana Officials Association. Recipients for this award are members that have

been part of the MOA as full participating members for 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years. 

Service Awards have been given to the following: 

John Andrew Helena 20 years

Bruce Beiswanger Sidney 20 years

Raymond Bidwell Missoula 20 years

Eric Cappis Havre 20 years

Hank Eekhoff Manhattan 20 years

Terry Faulkner Butte 20 years

Joel Fuhrmann Charlo 20 years

Arlyn Greydanus Manhattan 20 years

Rance Haralson Sidney 20 years

Randy Harrison Missoula 20 years

Katie Heath Havre 20 years

Kirk Hennefer Missoula 20 years

Sheldon Heringer Lambert 20 years

Jack Hocking Butte 20 years

Douglas Houtz Kalispell 20 years

Susan Huckeby Butte 20 years

Rulon Jessop Victor 20 years

Jim Klein Forsyth 20 years

Kim Klose Fairview 20 years

Jon Knaub Laurel 20 years

Michael Leinwand Havre 20 years

Wayne Noem Helena 20 years

John Perrella Roundup 20 years

Timothy Polk Plentywood 20 years

Joe Potoczny Great Falls 20 years

Mark Reilly Butte 20 years

Will Robbins Billings 20 years

Travis Rosaaen Sidney 20 years

Mark Rosebush Roundup 20 years

Gary Sinks Sidney 20 years

Sterling Sundheim Lewistown 20 years

Nathan Talafuse Billings 20 years

Greg Tatsey Browning 20 years

Marilyn Tobin Butte 20 years

Tony Vigliotti Havre 20 years

Todd Watkins Manhattan 20 years

Glen Welch Missoula 20 years

Garl Wiese Belgrade 20 years

Jesse Williams Sidney 20 years

Walter Wilson Sunburst 20 years

Clayton Zerbe Frazer 20 years

Nathan Alexander Dillon 25 years

Stacy Brensdal Billings 25 years

Duane Cunningham Helena 25 years

Jolene Ehlert Winifred 25 years

Tim Friese Manhattan 25 years

Lori Hagen Great Falls 25 years

Jason Hill Laurel 25 years

Joe Hofmann Huntley 25 years

William Linder Sidney 25 years

Jeff Mead Sidney 25 years

Conrad Moline Brockway 25 years

Lance Olson Great Falls 25 years

Rock Rayl Great Falls 25 years

Blake Shaw Belgrade 25 years

Robert Spicher Hingham 25 years

Jeanna Adkins Bainville 30 years

Denise Bordeleau Butte 30 years

Charlie Brown Fairfield 30 years

Mike Dryden Glendive 30 years

Kevin Harrington Livingston 30 years

Philip Leonardi Hamilton 30 years

Amber Malinak Rapelje 30 years

Myron Malnaa Glasgow 30 years

Scott Mchugh Helena 30 years

Derek Melichar Moore 30 years

Joe Merrick Helena 30 years

Thomas Oberweiser Billings 30 years

Eric Obrigewitch Missoula 30 years

Ray Paige Helena 30 years

Steve Picard Ronan 30 years

Dan Pilon Dillon 30 years

Joe Rossman Belgrade 30 years

Neal Roush Cut Bank 30 years

Ronald Rowling Butte 30 years

Eli Salapich Havre 30 years

Michael Stebbins Kalispell 30 years

Dawn Willian Missoula 30 years

Dean Nelson Homestead 35 years

Carol Reynolds Lakeside 35 years

Rick Rowling Butte 35 years

Laura Sundheim Hardin 35 years

Edward Tabis Libby 35 years

Tim Wilkinson Superior 35 years

Dewey Arnold Hot Springs 40 years

Kelly Duneman Billings 40 years

George Foley Butte 40 years

David Maier Billings 40 years

Gregg Sautter Missoula 45 years

Jerry Coulter Broadus 50 years

Harold Olson Billings 50 years

