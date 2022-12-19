MHSA Service Years Award list for officials
The Montana High School Association recently announced the 2022-23 Service Years Award list for officials
that are members of the Montana Officials Association. Recipients for this award are members that have
been part of the MOA as full participating members for 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years.
Service Awards have been given to the following:
John Andrew Helena 20 years
Bruce Beiswanger Sidney 20 years
Raymond Bidwell Missoula 20 years
Eric Cappis Havre 20 years
Hank Eekhoff Manhattan 20 years
Terry Faulkner Butte 20 years
Joel Fuhrmann Charlo 20 years
Arlyn Greydanus Manhattan 20 years
Rance Haralson Sidney 20 years
Randy Harrison Missoula 20 years
Katie Heath Havre 20 years
Kirk Hennefer Missoula 20 years
Sheldon Heringer Lambert 20 years
Jack Hocking Butte 20 years
Douglas Houtz Kalispell 20 years
Susan Huckeby Butte 20 years
Rulon Jessop Victor 20 years
Jim Klein Forsyth 20 years
Kim Klose Fairview 20 years
Jon Knaub Laurel 20 years
Michael Leinwand Havre 20 years
Wayne Noem Helena 20 years
John Perrella Roundup 20 years
Timothy Polk Plentywood 20 years
Joe Potoczny Great Falls 20 years
Mark Reilly Butte 20 years
Will Robbins Billings 20 years
Travis Rosaaen Sidney 20 years
Mark Rosebush Roundup 20 years
Gary Sinks Sidney 20 years
Sterling Sundheim Lewistown 20 years
Nathan Talafuse Billings 20 years
Greg Tatsey Browning 20 years
Marilyn Tobin Butte 20 years
Tony Vigliotti Havre 20 years
Todd Watkins Manhattan 20 years
Glen Welch Missoula 20 years
Garl Wiese Belgrade 20 years
Jesse Williams Sidney 20 years
Walter Wilson Sunburst 20 years
Clayton Zerbe Frazer 20 years
Nathan Alexander Dillon 25 years
Stacy Brensdal Billings 25 years
Duane Cunningham Helena 25 years
Jolene Ehlert Winifred 25 years
Tim Friese Manhattan 25 years
Lori Hagen Great Falls 25 years
Jason Hill Laurel 25 years
Joe Hofmann Huntley 25 years
William Linder Sidney 25 years
Jeff Mead Sidney 25 years
Conrad Moline Brockway 25 years
Lance Olson Great Falls 25 years
Rock Rayl Great Falls 25 years
Blake Shaw Belgrade 25 years
Robert Spicher Hingham 25 years
Jeanna Adkins Bainville 30 years
Denise Bordeleau Butte 30 years
Charlie Brown Fairfield 30 years
Mike Dryden Glendive 30 years
Kevin Harrington Livingston 30 years
Philip Leonardi Hamilton 30 years
Amber Malinak Rapelje 30 years
Myron Malnaa Glasgow 30 years
Scott Mchugh Helena 30 years
Derek Melichar Moore 30 years
Joe Merrick Helena 30 years
Thomas Oberweiser Billings 30 years
Eric Obrigewitch Missoula 30 years
Ray Paige Helena 30 years
Steve Picard Ronan 30 years
Dan Pilon Dillon 30 years
Joe Rossman Belgrade 30 years
Neal Roush Cut Bank 30 years
Ronald Rowling Butte 30 years
Eli Salapich Havre 30 years
Michael Stebbins Kalispell 30 years
Dawn Willian Missoula 30 years
Dean Nelson Homestead 35 years
Carol Reynolds Lakeside 35 years
Rick Rowling Butte 35 years
Laura Sundheim Hardin 35 years
Edward Tabis Libby 35 years
Tim Wilkinson Superior 35 years
Dewey Arnold Hot Springs 40 years
Kelly Duneman Billings 40 years
George Foley Butte 40 years
David Maier Billings 40 years
Gregg Sautter Missoula 45 years
Jerry Coulter Broadus 50 years
Harold Olson Billings 50 years
