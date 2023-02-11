Boys
All-Class State Wrestling Tournament
at First Interstate Arena, MetraPark
Saturday
Class AA
Team scores: Billings West 220.5, Kalispell Flathead 211, Great Falls 178, Billings Senior 165, Helena Capital 145.5, Butte 141, Belgrade 132, Great Falls CMR 126, Billings Skyview 83.5, Bozeman 83, Kalispell Glacier 63.5, Missoula Sentinel 34, Helena 29, Missoula Big Sky 28.5, Bozeman Gallatin 12, Missoula Hellgate 3.
103
Championship: Makael Aguayo, Billing West, md. Tristan Vladic, Billings Senior, 9-0.
Third place: Cody Westlake, Belgrade, d. Paydon De La Garza, Great Falls CMR, 2-0.
Fifth place: Keegan Hunt, Butte, md. Logan Shores, Billings West, 12-2.
113
Championship: Zach Morse, Billings West, md. Nolan Brown, Belgrade, 11-1.
Third place: Logan Younkin, Great Falls CMR, d. Ryder McEwen, Butte, 5-2.
Fifth place: Diesel Thompson, Flathead, md. Cole Schaub, Billings Skyview, 13-2.
120
Championship: Keyan Hernandez, Billings West, tf. Cashton Spolar, Helena Capital, 20-5.
Third place: Kade Wallace, Missoula Sentinel, d. Dalton Ecklund, Great Falls CMR, 7-5.
Fifth place: Ross Tolliver, Great Falls, md. William Barnes, Flathead, 10-0.
126
Championship: Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade, tf. Landon De La Garza, Great falls CMR, 15-0.
Third place: Devin Grossman, Billings Skyview, md. Elijah Carroll, Bozeman, 10-2.
Fifth place: Aiden Dowling, Flathead, p. Hunter Rahn, Helena Capital, 2:30.
132
Championship: Teegan Vasquez, Glacier, p. Kip Pumnea, Butte, 1:28.
Third place: Gage Clothier, Great Falls, md. Jace Komac, Great Falls, 12-4.
Fifth place: Gannon Wisher, Flathead, md. Colby Reichenbach, Billings West, 9-0.
138
Championship: Carter Schmidt, Belgrade, p. Jesse Aarness, Billings West, 5:15.
Third place: Demetri Saliaris, Billings Senior, p. Dane Lake, Flathead, 1:35.
Fifth place: Gavin Cotton, Great Falls, d. Jack Montoya, Bozeman, 1-0.
145
Championship: Avery Allen, Bozeman, p. Kale Baumann, Great Falls, 1:17.
Third place: Ian Mehrens, Helena, d. Kyle Ard, Billings Senior, 3-2.
Fifth place: Will Stepan, Butte, p. Logan Stansberry, Flathead, 3:55.
152
Championship: Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls, d. Chris Acuna, Billings Senior, 6-2.
Third place: Kaleb Shine, Glacier, d. Lakoda Wieczorek, Flathead, 5-2.
Fifth place: Cade Troupe, Flathead, d. Logan Linn, Belgrade, 7-2.
160
Championship: Israel Morena, Missoula Big Sky, d. Logan Cole, Billings Senior, 6-2.
Third place: Dylan Block, Great Falls, d. Cole Graham, Helena Capital, 8-4.
Fifth place: Gabe Lake, Flathead, p. Tynan Krause, Flathead, 0:35.
170
Championship: Paolo Salminen, Billings Skyview, d. Anders Thompson, Flathead, 11-5.
Third place: Conner Kovick, Helena Capital, d. Gunnar Thompson, Flathead, 3-1.
Fifth place: Trevor Tucker, Missoula Sentinel, d. Anthony Garcia, Billings West, 5-4.
182
Championship: Noah Poe-Hatten, Flathead, d. AJ Lafurge, Great Falls CMR, 9-7.
Third place: Dylan Graham, Helena Capital, p. Chris Garcia, Billings West, 3:59.
Fifth place: Cooper Freitag, Billings West, p. Nick Bodge, Great Falls CMR, 2:26.
205
Championship: Brendan Lockart, Great Falls, p. Sawyer Troupe, Flathead, 1:48.
Third place: Ben Rodgers, Belgrade, p. Peyton Harms, Billings Senior, 1:52.
Fifth place: Cohen Grunhuvd, Butte, won by forfeit over Solomon Stortz, Billings West.
285
Championship: Mason Christian, Butte, p. Talon Marsh, Helena Capital, 3:45.
Third place: Hudson Wiens, Bozeman, p. Maxx Lee, Billings Senior, 2:14.
Fifth place: Paul Mousel, Helena Capital, p. Kaden Barett, Billings West, 0:54
Class A
Team scores: Columbia Falls 201, Miles City 152, Laurel 146, Sidney 144.5, Frenchtown 131, Havre 124, Lockwood 118, Ronan 84.5, Hamilton 76, Livingston 73, Glendive 69, Lewistown 69, Hardin 67, Libby58, Browning 51, Dillon 32, Corvallis 29, Whitefish 18, Billings Central 14, East Helena 14, Stevensville 10, Polson 2, Butte Central 0.
103
Championship: Isaac Stewart, Frenchtown, d. Gordon Knapp, Sidney, 7-4.
Third place: Traic Fainter, Columbia Falls, p. Kona Fandrich, Lockwood, 2:32.
Fifth place: Philip Westrick, Lockwood, p. August Courville, Ronan, 2:53.
113
Championship: Logan Barnes, Dillon, d. Cale Nedens, Hardin, 7-5.
Third place: Matt Lemer, Havre, d. Elijah Nose, Laurel, 6-0.
Fifth place: Jake Phalen, Miles City, d. Konner Heath, Laurel, 7-4.
120
Championship: Brody Ketterling, Lockwood, d. Ridge Cote, Ronan, 7-2.
Third place: Ryder Hansen, Frenchtown, d. Brody Keysor, Sidney, 7-4.
Fifth place: Michael Moorman, Laurel, d. Tristan Swanson, Glendive, 14-7.
126
Championship: Cole Krutzfeldt, Lockwood, d. Tyler Gilfry, Columbia Falls, 13-6.
Third place: Austin Berry, Glendive, d. Dalton Hinbauch, Lockwood, 6-5.
Fifth place: Damen McCord, Lewistown, tf. Holden Hoiness, Laurel, 17-1.
132
Championship: Reece Graves, Sidney, p. Jesse Anson, Hamilton, 5:24.
Third place: Isaac Beardsley, Miles City, p. Trae DeSaveur, Livingston, 2:40.
Fifth place: Matthew Reske, Glendive, p. Blake Hoerner, Columbia Falls, 3:51.
138
Championship: Tristan Stygles, Havre, p. Chris Rathjen, Columbia Falls, 1:00.
Third place: Owen Lonski, Sidney, d. Currey Brown, Miles City, 6-2.
Fifth place: Gage McGillvray, Livingston, p. Winslow Peters, Columbia Falls, 4:02.
145
Championship: Zander Dean, Sidney, d. Tahj Wells, Browning, 8-3.
Third place: Sean Mehling, Hardin, p. Koda King, Ronan, 1:46.
Fifth place: Aden Winder, Laurel, p. Billy Gustafson, Columbia Falls, 2:26.
152
Championship: Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston, d. Reinhard Bold, Havre, 8-2.
Third place: Blaise Cronk, Columbia Falls, p. Josiah Kilman, Columbia Falls, 2:41.
Fifth place: Kade Wersland, Laurel, d. Deegan Tvedt, Miles City, 11-4.
160
Championship: Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls, d. Miles Wells, Hardin, 7-6.
Third place: Espyn Hostetler, Glendive, d. Landon Bishop, Ronan, 10-9.
Fifth place: Owen Younger, Laurel, p. Beau Mares, Laurel, 1:44.
170
Championship: Camden Johnson, Laurel, d. Wyatt Elam, Lewistown, 3-2.
Third place: Rowdy Crump, Columbia Falls, d. Kadin Wise, Sidney, SV-1, 4-2.
Fifth place: Andrew Frederick, Hamilton, injury default over James Warner, Libby, 1:49.
182
Championship: Kale VanCampen, Havre, d. Noah Rausch, Frenchtown, 10-5.
Third place: Brandon Role, Columbia Falls, d. Easton DeJong, Miles City, 4-3.
Fifth place: Nathan Hansen, Frenchtown, won by forfeit over Clayton Beall, Hamilton.
205
Championship: Jace DeShazer, Libby, p. Jett Boyce, Lewistown, 0:53.
Third place: Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton, p. Jaiden Gibson, Miles City, 2:52.
Fifth place: Bryce Weidow, Corvallis, p. Kai Nash, Whitefish, 2:25.
285
Championship: Holden Meged, Miles City, md. Brendyn Whiteman, Browning, 11-3.
Third place: Philip Herald, frenchtown, p. Jackson Miller, Miles City, 2:12.
Fifth place: Austin Brush, Frenchtown, p. Adam Shirley, East Helena, 1:49.
Class B-C
Team scores: Huntley Project 201, Three Forks 154.5, Eureka 122, Jefferson 101, Cut Bank 95, Whitehall 90, Superior 73, Anaconda 72, Conrad 63, Colstrip 62, Glasgow 61, Thompson Falls 57, Malta 52, Fort Benton 44, Chinook 43, Florence 42, Fairfield 37, Plains 32, Poplar 32, Forsyth 30, Baker 29, Circle 25, Big sandy 24, Saint Ignatius 19, Cascade 17, Shepherd 17, Red Lodge 15, Choteau 14, Wolf Point 11, Bigfork 5, Columbus/Absarokee 5, Great Falls Central 5, Deer Lodge 5, Townsend 4, Shelby 4, Broadus 3, Arlee 1, Darby 0, Harlem 0, Roundup 0, Simms 0, Valier 0.
103
Championship: Baylor Burton, Huntley Project, p. Quinn Rodewald, Big Sandy, 2:48.
Third place: Brummie Boggus, Three Forks, md. Richard Schmidt, Cut Bank, 10-2.
Fifth place: Trey Starcher, Forsyth, d. Cody Kuka, Glasgow, 2-0.
113
Championship: Timothy Schmidt, Eureka, d. Brayden Linville, Three Forks, 5-2.
Third place: Blake Lancaster, Eureka, p. Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton, 4:53.
Fifth place: Isaac Skogen, Whitehall, p. Wyatt Nelson, Colstrip, 2:40.
120
Championship: Cole Rogers, Three Forks, d. Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project, 10-7.
Third place: Payne Reilly, Forsyth, d. Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson, 3-0.
Fifth place: Bradin Murphy, Cut Bank, d. Micah Acker, Superior, 7-0.
126
Championship: Decker Milender, Superior, d. Nate Blodnick, Anaconda, 9-6.
Third place: Navarjo Escarcega, Poplar, p. Logan VanDyke, Conrad, 4:53.
Fifth place: Mathias Hogue, Three Forks, d. Derek Lachenmeier, Huntley Project, 6-2.
132
Championship: Riley Davis, Baker, d. Cooper Lane, Huntley Project, 2-1.
Third place: John Waterbury, Plains, d. Ty Borge, Colstrip, 7-2.
Fifth place: Chase Kirkland, Three Forks, p. Stran Lytton, Red Lodge, 2:43.
138
Championship: Levi Wagner, Three Forks, p. Alex Wahl, Cut Bank, 4:43.
Third place: Khye Gamas, Glasgow, d. Hayden Ramaeker, Huntley Project, 8-2.
Fifth place: Dan Hoover, Whitehall, p. Layne Carter, Fairfield, 1:49.
145
Championship: Dylan Kamps, Three Forks, md. Kanon Branch, Cut Bank, 15-4.
Third place: Tucker Kaczmarek, Huntley Project, d. Tyler Niles, Shepherd, 2-1.
Fifth place: Lane Snider, Colstrip, d. Jace Oxarart, Jefferson, 6-4.
152
Championship: John Armstrong, Jefferson, d. Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda, 3-2.
Third place: Caden Pecora, Eureka, p. Adyn Meinzen, Florence, 1:41.
Fifth place: Zach Cox, Colstrip, d. Grady Schmidt, Huntley Project, 11-5.
160
Championship: Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project, d. Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls, 3-2.
Third place: Jaron Taylor, Circle, d. Chris Graham, Conrad, 4-0.
Fifth place: Hayden Vonolnhausen, Huntley Project, d. Ian Willoughby, Colstrip, 8-5.
170
Championship: Max Hannum, Thompson Falls, p. Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall, 3:40.
Third place: Garrett Sholley, Huntley Project, md. Canyon Sargent, 8-0.
Fifth place: McCoy Banner, Fairfield, p. Mason Donaldson, Glasgow, 2:45.
182
Championship: Tyler Schoen, Chinook, d. Brady Armstrong, Jefferson, 3-2.
Third place: Camryn Mears, Malta, p. Nathan Dunham, Fort Benton, 2:59.
Fifth place: Tegan Jones, Conrad, p. Trysten Robertson, Conrad, 1:46.
205
Championship: Spencer Gibbs, Malta, d. Leo Scafani, Whitehall, 3-2.
Third place: Wes Banks, Eureka, d. Connor Sawyer, Cascade, 4-2.
Fifth place: Colyn Johnson, Eureka, d. Jayden Sullivan, Jefferson, 6-2.
285
Championship: Chandon Vulles, Superior, p. Ethan Sullivan, Cut Bank, 1:35.
Third place: Aidan Miller, Anaconda, p. Riley Hume, Eureka, 2:42.
Fifth place: Arie McLaughlin, Florence, p. Aries White Tail Feather, Poplar, 0:48.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.