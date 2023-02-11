Girls
All-Class State Wrestling Tournament
First Interstate Arena, MetraPark
Saturday
Team scores: Billings Senior 202, Butte 156, Kalispell Flathead 127, Ronan 119, Kalispell Glacier 114.5, Billings Skyview 100, Miles City 98, Billings West 80, Baker 67, Havre 62, Simms 56, Lockwood 46.5, Belgrade 45, Corvallis 45, Helena Capital 43, Bozeman 38, Browning 38, Poplar 37, Custer-Hysham 36, Lewistown 36, Huntley Project 36, Conrad 35, Eureka 34, Harlem 33, Columbia Falls 31, Anaconda 30, Frenchtown 30, Sidney 30, Polson 28, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 26, Missoula Big Sky 26, East Helena 25.5, Florence 25, Helena 25, Great Falls 24, Big Sandy 22, Chinook 21, Circle 20, Glasgow 20, Wolf Point 20, Cut Bank18, Plains 18, Livingston 17, Valier 16, Dillon 15, Fort Benton 14, Columbus/Absarokee 11, Hardin 10, Red Lodge 10, Whitefish 10, Hamilton 9, Deer Lodge 7, Shelby 7, Shepherd 7, Darby 6, Great Falls CMR 6, Colstrip 4, Bozeman Gallatin 4, Choteau 3, Laurel 0, Manhattan 0, Roundup 0, Saint Ignatius 0, Thompson Falls 0.
100
Championship: Angelina Escarcega, Poplar, p. Kiera Davis, Corvallis, 4:16.
Third place: Hayley Petersen, Simms, p. Jaelynn Nace, Columbia Falls, 2:55.
Fifth place: Saeliah Nomee, Ronan, p. Samantha Day, Eureka, 4:20.
107
Championship: Rebecca Birdwell, Lewistown, d. Brooke Yeadon, Glacier, 4-1.
Third place: Haney LaBuda, Big Sandy, p. Ava Krings, Conrad, 4:43.
Fifth place: Kaylee LaPier, Butte, p. Brinly Youso, Flathead, 2:49.
114
Championship: Kaura Coles, Glacier, tf Kaylin Taylor, Great Falls, 18-0.
Third place: Robin Leidholt, Miles City, d. Ariana Conklin, Glacier, 4-1.
Fifth place: Skye Shelmerdine, Flathead, p. Bailee Shepardson, Livingston, 1:42.
120
Championship: Taylor Lay, Helena Capital, d. Sophie Grunhuvd, Butte, 7-1.
Third place: Meadow Mahlmeister, Lockwood, d. Grayle Cox, Miles City, 7-0.
Fifth place: Bella Downing, Flathead, p. Isabella Dillon, Billings Senior, 0:32.
126
Championship: Brynn Brower, Billings Skyview, d. Jacey Gorder, Baker, 11-9.
Third place: Katie Dolence, Ronan, d. Lucia Schlapfer, Missoula Big Sky, 6-4.
Fifth place: Faye Holland, Dillon, d. Kaitlyn Johnson, Harlem, SV-1 7-5.
132
Championship: Lili Schubarth, Simms, d. Amaiya Kirn, Sidney, 6-2.
Third place: Brynn Courville, Ronan, won by injury default over Evija Cagle, Billings Skyview.
Fifth place: Nevaeh Grunhuvd, Butte, p. Teya Edwards, Butte, 4:10.
138
Championship: Gretchen Donally, Huntley Project, p. Makenzee Neal, Billings West, 5:21.
Third place: Dakota Petersen, East Helena, p. Lillian MacDonald, Plains, 1:37.
Fifth place: Yasmine Tatsey-McKay, Browning, d. Joli Beston, Wolf Point, TB-1 4-2.
145
Championship: Kaitlyn Thorn, Bozeman, d. Paige Gershmel, Billings Senior, 5-3.
Third place: Ariana Ellison, Miles City, p. Mattie Stepan, Butte, 3:44.
Fifth place: Aubree Erickson, Havre, p. Jasmine Cartwright, Glacier, 2:00.
152
Championship: Trinity Barrus, Custer-Hysham, p. Kendal Tucker, Billings Senior, 4:00.
Third place: Kya Gilmore, Miles City, p. Jayde Harbaugh, Baker, 2:57.
Fifth place: Hailey Sutton, Florence, p. Haven Ferguson, Billings Skyview, 4:36.
165
Championship: KyLee Lindsley, Belgrade, p. Rylee Kogolshak, Billings Senior, 4:18.
Third place: Hayla Hoffman, Butte, p. Amilia Blackcrow, Harlem, 1:51.
Fifth place: Celia Jaeger, Billings Senior, p. Abi Dyba, Miles City, 0:49.
185
Championship: Kassidee Savaria, Billings Skyview, p. Clara Laird, Havre, 0:39.
Third place: Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior, d. Hannah Monroe, Valier, 8-5.
Fifth place: Lillian Hammer, Billings Senior, p. Opal Brannon, Eureka, 0:17.
235
Championship: Tirza Two Teeth, Ronan, p. Evy Mackey, Billings West, 0:39.
Third place: Kelby Brewer, Billings Senior, p. Marika Bonner, Billings West, 1:37.
Fifth place: Makenna Bazo, Butte, won by forfeit over Aliyah Stiffarm, Havre,
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.