Boys soccer standings

Eastern AA

Bozeman; 11-2-1; 11-2-1

Billings West; 10-1-3; 10-1-3

Billings Senior; 10-2-2; 10-2-2

Bozeman Gallatin; 9-4-1; 9-4-1

Belgrade; 6-8-0; 6-8-0

Great Falls; 3-9-2; 3-9-2

Billings Skyview; 1-11-2; 1-11-2

Great Falls CMR; 0-13-1; 0-13-1

Western AA

Missoula Hellgate; 13-1-0; 13-1-0

Helena Capital; 10-1-3; 10-1-3

Kalispell Glacier; 7-2-5; 7-2-5

Missoula Sentinel; 7-3-4; 7-3-4

Butte; 5-6-3; 5-6-3

Kalispell Flathead; 3-9-2; 3-9-2

Helena; 1-12-1; 1-12-1

Missoula Big Sky; 0-12-2; 0-12-2

