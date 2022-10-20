Wednesday
Big Sandy 67, Valier 0
Bridger 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 0
Darby 82, Plains 34
Highwood 46, Roy-Winifred 26
North Star 41, Power-Dutton-Brady 40
Rocky Boy 26, Lodge Grass 8
Shields Valley 79, Absarokee 6
Sunburst 42, Heart Butte 30
White Sulphur Springs 51, Gardiner 19
Thursday
Bainville 34, Jordan 33
Billings Senior 40, Belgrade 13
Kalispell Glacier 84, Missoula Hellgate 15
Laurel 3, Havre 0
Missoula Big Sky 53, Kalispell Flathead 20
Thompson Falls 42, Anaconda 0
