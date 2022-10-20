Wednesday

Big Sandy 67, Valier 0

Bridger 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Darby 82, Plains 34

Highwood 46, Roy-Winifred 26

North Star 41, Power-Dutton-Brady 40

Rocky Boy 26, Lodge Grass 8

Shields Valley 79, Absarokee 6

Sunburst 42, Heart Butte 30

White Sulphur Springs 51, Gardiner 19

Thursday

Bainville 34, Jordan 33

Billings Senior 40, Belgrade 13

Kalispell Glacier 84, Missoula Hellgate 15

Laurel 3, Havre 0

Missoula Big Sky 53, Kalispell Flathead 20

Thompson Falls 42, Anaconda 0

