Wednesday

Big Sandy 67, Valier 0

Bridger 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Darby 82, Plains 34

Highwood 46, Roy-Winifred 26

North Star 41, Power-Dutton-Brady 40

Rocky Boy 26, Lodge Grass 8

Shields Valley 79, Absarokee 6

Sunburst 42, Heart Butte 30

White Sulphur Springs 51, Gardiner 19

Thursday

Bainville 34, Jordan 33

Billings Senior 40, Belgrade 13

Kalispell Glacier 84, Missoula Hellgate 15

Laurel 3, Havre 0

Missoula Big Sky 53, Kalispell Flathead 20

Thompson Falls 42, Anaconda 0

Friday

Baker 26, Colstrip 14

Bigfork 39, Eureka 0

Billings Central 62, Hardin 0

Bozeman 21, Billings West 13

Bozeman Gallatin 42, Billings Skyview 14

Broadview-Lavina 59, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 26

Cascade 52, Sheridan 26

Charlo 53, Troy 8

Choteau 38, Seeley-Swan 0

Cut Bank 22, Conrad 14

Dillon 42, Ronan 0

Drummond-Philipsburg 54, Simms 8

Florence-Carlton 35, Missoula Loyola 12

Frenchtown 49, East Helena 7

Glasgow 68, Wolf Point 13

Great Falls 24, Great Falls CMR 10

Helena Capital 13, Helena 3

Huntley Project 41, Red Lodge 7

Jefferson 43, Three Forks 6

Lewistown 36, Miles City 0

Libby 52, Corvallis 42

Lockwood 50, Livingston 0

Malta 48, Fairfield 14

Missoula Sentinel 49, Butte 21

Noxon 54, Twin Bridges 14

Polson 34, Whitefish 28

Richey-Lambert 50, Savage 39

Shepherd 47, Roundup 0

St. Ignatius 58, Superior 0

Stevensville 34, Butte Central 21

Whitehall 42, Columbus 0

Tags

Load comments