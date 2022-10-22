Wednesday
Big Sandy 67, Valier 0
Bridger 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 0
Darby 82, Plains 34
Highwood 46, Roy-Winifred 26
North Star 41, Power-Dutton-Brady 40
Rocky Boy 26, Lodge Grass 8
Shields Valley 79, Absarokee 6
Sunburst 42, Heart Butte 30
White Sulphur Springs 51, Gardiner 19
Thursday
Bainville 34, Jordan 33
Billings Senior 40, Belgrade 13
Kalispell Glacier 84, Missoula Hellgate 15
Laurel 3, Havre 0
Missoula Big Sky 53, Kalispell Flathead 20
Thompson Falls 42, Anaconda 0
Friday
Baker 26, Colstrip 14
Bigfork 39, Eureka 0
Billings Central 62, Hardin 0
Bozeman 21, Billings West 13
Bozeman Gallatin 42, Billings Skyview 14
Broadview-Lavina 59, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 26
Cascade 52, Sheridan 26
Charlo 53, Troy 8
Choteau 38, Seeley-Swan 0
Cut Bank 22, Conrad 14
Dillon 42, Ronan 0
Drummond-Philipsburg 54, Simms 8
Florence-Carlton 35, Missoula Loyola 12
Frenchtown 49, East Helena 7
Glasgow 68, Wolf Point 13
Glendive 28, Sidney 22
Great Falls 24, Great Falls CMR 10
Hamilton 23, Columbia Falls 7
Helena Capital 13, Helena 3
Huntley Project 41, Red Lodge 7
Jefferson 43, Three Forks 6
Lewistown 36, Miles City 0
Libby 52, Corvallis 42
Lockwood 50, Livingston 0
Malta 48, Fairfield 20
Missoula Sentinel 49, Butte 21
Noxon 54, Twin Bridges 14
Polson 34, Whitefish 27
Richey-Lambert 50, Savage 39
Shepherd 47, Roundup 0
St. Ignatius 58, Superior 0
Stevensville 34, Butte Central 21
Whitehall 42, Columbus 0
Saturday
Centerville 19, Hobson-Moore 13
Hot Springs 65, West Yellowstone 22
Froid-Lake 58, Wibaux 13
