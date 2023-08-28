High school football standings
Through Aug. 26
Eastern AA
Billings Senior; 0-0; 1-0
Bozeman; 0-0; 1-0
Bozeman Gallatin; 0-0; 1-0
Great Falls CMR; 0-0; 1-0
Belgrade; 0-0; 0-1
Billings West; 0-0; 0-1
Billings Skyview; 0-0; 0-1
Great Falls; 0-0; 0-1
Western AA
Butte; 0-0; 1-0
Kalispell Glacier; 0-0; 1-0
Missoula Big Sky; 0-0; 1-0
People are also reading…
Missoula Sentinel; 0-0; 1-0
Helena; 0-0; 0-1
Helena Capital; 0-0; 0-1
Kalispell Flathead; 0-0; 0-1
Missoula Hellgate; 0-0; 0-1
CLASS A
Southwest A
Corvallis; 0-0; 1-0
Hamilton; 0-0; 1-0
Dillon; 0-0; 0-0
Butte Central; 0-0; 0-1
Frenchtown; 0-0; 0-1
Stevensville; 0-0; 0-1
Northwest A
Bigfork; 1-0; 1-0
Columbia Falls; 0-0; 1-0
Libby; 0-0; 1-0
Ronan; 0-0; 1-0
Browning; 0-0; 0-1
Polson; 0-1; 0-1
Northeast A
Havre; 0-0; 1-0
Lewistown; 0-0; 1-0
Glendive; 0-0; 0-1
Miles City; 0-0; 0-1
Sidney; 0-0; 0-1
Southeast A
Billings Central; 0-0; 1-0
Laurel; 0-0; 1-0
Lockwood; 0-0; 1-0
East Helena; 0-0; 0-1
Hardin; 0-0; 0-1
CLASS B
Eastern B
Joliet; 0-0; 1-0
Red Lodge; 0-0; 1-0
Shepherd; 0-0; 1-0
Baker; 0-0; 0-1
Colstrip; 0-0; 0-1
Huntley Project; 0-0; 0-1
Roundup; 0-0; 0-1
Northern B
Cut Bank; 0-0; 1-0
Malta; 0-0; 1-0
Fairfield; 0-0; 1-0
Conrad; 0-0; 0-1
Glasgow; 0-0; 0-1
Wolf Point; 0-0; 0-1
Southern B
Big Timber; 0-0; 1-0
Columbus; 0-0; 1-0
Manhattan; 0-0; 1-0
Three Forks; 0-0; 0-1
Townsend; 0-0; 0-1
Jefferson; 0-0; 0-1
Western B
Eureka; 0-0; 1-0
Florence-Carlton; 0-0; 1-0
Missoula Loyola; 0-0; 1-0
Anaconda; 0-0; 0-1
Whitehall; 0-0; 0-1
8-MAN
Eastern
Circle; 0-0; 1-0
Culbertson; 0-0; 1-0
Fairview; 0-0; 1-0
Plentywood; 0-0; 1-0
Poplar; 0-0; 1-0
Scobey; 0-0; 1-0
Wibaux; 0-0; 1-0
Northern
Fort Benton; 0-0; 1-0
Rocky Boy; 0-0; 0-0
Belt; 0-0; 0-1
Chinook; 0-0; 0-1
Harlem; 0-0; 0-1
Shelby; 0-0; 0-1
South Central
Choteau; 1-0; 1-0
Drummond-Philipsburg; 1-0; 1-0
Ennis; 1-0; 1-0
Lone Peak; 1-0; 1-0
Simms; 1-0; 1-0
Cascade; 0-1; 0-1
Deer Lodge; 0-1; 0-1
Manhattan Christian; 0-1; 0-1
Sheridan; 0-1; 0-1
Seeley-Swan; 0-1; 0-1
Southeast
Lodge Grass; 0-0; 0-0
St. Labre; 0-0; 0-0
Broadus; 0-0; 0-1
Ekalaka; 0-0; 0-1
Forsyth; 0-0; 0-1
Park City; 0-0; 0-1
Western
Arlee; 1-0; 1-0
Darby; 1-0; 1-0
St. Ignatius; 1-0; 1-0
Valley Christian; 1-0; 1-0
Superior; 0-0; 0-1
Charlo; 0-1; 0-1
Plains; 0-1; 0-1
Troy; 0-1; 0-1
Victor; 0-1; 0-1
6-MAN
Central
Centerville; 0-0; 1-0
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 0-0; 1-0
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap; 0-0; 1-0
Hobson-Moore; 0-0; 1-0
Roy-Winifred; 0-0; 1-0
Great Falls Central; 0-0; 0-1
Highwood; 0-0; 0-1
Eastern
Bainville; 1-0; 1-0
Froid-Lake; 1-0; 1-0
Savage; 1-0; 1-0
Brockton; 0-0; 0-0
Richey-Lambert; 0-0; 0-0
Westby-Grenora; 0-0; 1-0
Jordan; 0-1; 0-1
Plevna; 0-1; 0-1
Terry; 0-1; 0-1
Northern
Big Sandy; 0-0; 1-0
Box Elder; 0-0; 1-0
Power-Dutton-Brady; 0-0; 1-0
Sunburst; 0-0; 0-0
Heart Butte; 0-0; 0-0
Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 0-0; 0-1
North Star; 0-0; 0-1
Valier; 0-0; 0-1
Southern
Absarokee; 0-0; 1-0
Shields Valley; 0-0; 1-0
Bridger; 0-0; 0-1
Broadview-Lavina; 0-0; 0-1
Custer-Hysham-Melstone; 0-0; 0-1
Fromberg-Belfry; 0-0; 0-1
Reed Point-Rapelje; 0-0; 0-1
Western
Hot Springs; 1-0; 1-0
Lincoln; 1-0; 1-0
Noxon; 1-0; 1-0
Gardiner; 0-0; 0-0
Twin Bridges; 0-0; 0-0
Alberton; 0-1; 0-1
Lima; 0-1; 0-1
West Yellowstone; 0-1; 0-1
White Sulphur Springs; 0-0; 0-1
OTHER
Livingston; 0-0; 0-0
Mullan-St. Regis; 1-0; 2-0
SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings
High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.
Standings can be emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
Contact Jeff at jeff.welsch@406mtsports.com or on Twitter @406sportswelsch