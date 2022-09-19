High school

football standings

Eastern AA

Great Falls CMR; 2-0; 3-1

Billings West; 2-0; 2-2

Bozeman; 2-0; 2-2

Billings Senior; 1-1; 1-3

Bozeman Gallatin; 0-1; 2-1

Great Falls; 0-2; 2-2

Belgrade; 0-2; 0-4

Billings Skyview; 0-2; 0-4

Western AA

Helena Capital; 2-0; 4-0

Missoula Sentinel; 2-0; 4-0

Helena; 2-0; 3-1

Kalispell Glacier; 1-1; 3-1

Butte; 1-1; 2-2

Kalispell Flathead; 0-2; 1-3

Missoula Big Sky; 0-2; 1-3

Missoula Hellgate; 0-2; 1-3

Northeast A

Lewistown; 2-0; 4-0

Miles City; 1-0; 3-1

Havre; 1-1; 2-2

Sidney; 0-1; 1-3

Glendive; 0-2; 1-3

Northwest A

Columbia Falls; 2-0; 4-0

Polson; 1-0; 4-0

Libby; 1-1; 2-2

Whitefish; 0-0; 3-1

Browning; 0-0; 0-4

Ronan; 0-3; 0-3

Southeast A

Billings Central; 1-0; 4-0

Laurel; 2-0; 3-1

Hardin; 1-0; 1-3

Lockwood; 0-2; 1-3

Livingston; 0-2; 0-4

Southwest A

Hamilton; 4-0; 4-0

Dillon; 1-1; 2-1

Frenchtown; 1-1; 2-2

East Helena; 0-0; 1-3

Stevensville; 0-0; 1-3

Butte Central; 0-1; 1-3

Corvallis; 0-3; 0-3

Eastern B

Huntley Project; 0-0; 4-0

Baker; 0-0; 1-2

Red Lodge; 0-0; 1-3

Colstrip; 0-0; 0-3

Roundup; 0-0; 0-4

Shepherd; 0-1; 1-3

Northern B

Glasgow; 0-0; 3-1

Malta; 0-0; 3-1

Wolf Point; 0-0; 2-1

Fairfield; 0-0; 1-2

Cut Bank; 0-0; 0-3

Conrad; 0-0; 0-4

Southern B

Big Timber; 2-0; 3-1

Jefferson; 1-0; 3-1

Townsend; 2-0; 3-1

Whitehall; 1-1; 3-1

Manhattan; 1-1; 2-2

Columbus; 0-2; 2-2

Three Forks; 0-2; 2-2

Western B

Bigfork; 0-0; 3-0

Eureka; 0-0; 3-1

Florence-Carlton; 0-0; 3-1

Missoula Loyola; 0-0; 2-2

Anaconda; 0-0; 1-2

Thompson Falls; 0-0; 0-4

Eastern 8-player

Culbertson; 3-0; 3-1

Fairview; 3-0; 3-1

Plentywood; 1-1; 1-1

Scobey; 1-1; 1-2

Ekalaka; 1-2; 1-2

Circle; 0-1; 1-2

Westby-Grenora; 0-1; 1-2

Poplar; 0-3; 0-3

Northern 8-player

Belt; 2-0; 4-0

Chinook; 2-0; 4-0

Shelby; 2-1; 3-1

Fort Benton; 1-1; 2-1

Harlem; 1-2; 2-2

Rocky Boy; 0-2; 0-2

South Central 8-player

Drummond-Philipsburg; 4-0; 4-0

Ennis; 4-0; 4-0

Cascade; 2-1; 2-1

Choteau; 2-2; 2-2

Simms; 2-2; 2-2

Lone Peak; 1-2; 1-2

Seeley-Swan; 1-2; 1-2

Sheridan; 1-3; 1-3

Deer Lodge; 0-4; 0-4

Southeastern 8-player

Joliet; 2-0; 3-0

Forsyth; 2-0; 2-1

Broadus; 1-1; 2-2

Park City; 1-1; 1-3

St. Labre; 0-2; 1-2

Lodge Grass; 0-2; 0-2

Western 8-player

St. Ignatius; 4-0; 4-0

Superior; 3-0; 4-0

Charlo; 3-1; 3-1

Darby; 2-1; 2-1

Arlee; 2-2; 2-2

Plains; 0-2; 0-2

Troy; 0-3; 0-3

Valley Christian; 0-3; 0-3

Victor; 0-3; 0-3

Central 6-player

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 1-0; 4-0

Roy-Winifred; 1-0; 3-1

Highwood; 2-1; 3-1

Centerville; 1-1; 3-1

Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 1-1; 3-1

Hobson-Moore; 0-2; 2-2

Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap; 0-2; 0-4

Eastern 6-player

Jordan; 1-0; 4-0

Savage; 0-0; 3-0

Bainville; 0-0; 2-1

Froid-Lake; 0-0; 1-3

Wibaux; 0-0; 0-3

Richey-Lambert; 0-1; 1-3

Northern 6-player

Big Sandy; 2-0; 4-0

Valier; 2-0; 3-1

Power-Dutton-Brady; 1-1; 3-1

Sunburst; 1-1; 2-1

North Star; 1-1; 1-2

Box Elder; 0-1; 0-2

Heart Butte; 0-1; 0-2

Great Falls Central; 0-2; 0-2

Southern 6-player

Broadview-Lavina; 2-0; 4-0

Custer-Hysham-Melstone; 2-0; 3-1

Bridger; 1-1; 3-1

Shields Valley; 1-1; 2-2

Absarokee; 1-1; 1-3

Fromberg-Belfry; 1-2; 1-3

Reed Point-Rapelje; 0-2; 0-4

Western 6-player

Lincoln; 1-0; 1-0

Noxon; 2-0; 3-1

Hot Springs; 2-0; 2-2

Twin Bridges; 1-1; 1-3

Lima; 1-2; 1-3

West Yellowstone; 1-2; 1-3

White Sulphur Springs; 0-1; 0-4

Gardiner; 0-2; 0-3

SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.

