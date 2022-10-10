High school standings

Eastern AA

Billings West; 5-0; 5-2

Bozeman; 5-0; 5-2

Bozeman Gallatin; 4-1; 6-1

Great Falls; 2-3; 4-3

Great Falls CMR; 2-3; 3-4

Billings Senior; 2-3; 2-5

Belgrade; 0-5; 0-7

Billings Skyview; 0-5; 0-7

Western AA

Helena Capital; 5-0; 7-0

Helena; 5-0; 6-1

Missoula Sentinel; 4-1; 6-1

Kalispell Glacier; 2-3; 4-3

Butte; 2-3; 3-4

Missoula Big Sky; 1-4; 2-5

Missoula Hellgate; 1-4; 2-5

Kalispell Flathead; 0-5; 1-6

Northeast A

Lewistown; 3-0; 7-0

Havre; 3-1; 5-2

Miles City; 1-1; 4-3

Sidney; 0-2; 2-5

Glendive; 0-3; 3-4

Northwest A

Polson; 3-0; 6-0

Whitefish; 2-0; 6-1

Columbia Falls; 3-1; 5-1

Libby; 2-3; 3-4

Ronan; 1-4; 1-5

Browning; 0-3; 0-7

Southeast A

Billings Central; 3-0; 7-0

Laurel; 3-1; 5-2

Hardin; 1-1; 1-6

Lockwood; 0-2; 1-6

Livingston; 0-3; 0-7

Southwest A

Hamilton; 6-0; 7-0

Dillon; 4-1; 5-1

Frenchtown; 2-2; 4-3

Corvallis; 3-3; 3-3

East Helena; 0-2; 1-6

Stevensville; 0-3; 1-6

Butte Central; 0-4; 1-6

Eastern B

Huntley Project; 3-0; 7-0

Baker; 2-1; 3-3

Shepherd; 2-1; 3-4

Red Lodge; 1-2; 2-5

Colstrip; 1-2; 1-5

Roundup; 0-3; 0-7

Northern B

Glasgow; 3-0; 6-1

Malta; 3-0; 6-1

Fairfield; 2-1; 3-3

Cut Bank; 1-2; 1-5

Wolf Point; 0-3; 2-4

Conrad; 0-3; 0-7

Southern B

Townsend; 5-0; 6-1

Whitehall; 3-2; 5-2

Big Timber; 2-2; 4-3

Jefferson; 2-2; 4-3

Manhattan; 2-2; 3-3

Columbus; 1-3; 3-3

Three Forks; 0-4; 2-4

Western B

Bigfork; 3-0; 6-0

Florence-Carlton; 3-0; 6-1

Eureka; 2-1; 5-2

Missoula Loyola; 1-2; 3-4

Anaconda; 0-3; 1-5

Thompson Falls; 0-3; 0-7

Eastern 8-player

Culbertson; 6-0; 6-1

Fairview; 5-1; 5-2

Circle; 3-2; 4-3

Scobey; 3-3; 3-4

Westby-Grenora; 1-3; 2-4

Plentywood; 1-3; 1-3

Ekalaka; 1-3; 1-4

Poplar; 0-5; 0-6

Northern 8-player

Belt; 4-0; 7-0

Chinook; 4-0; 7-0

Fort Benton; 3-2; 4-2

Shelby; 3-3; 4-3

Harlem; 2-4; 3-5

Hays-Lodgepole; 0-3; 0-4

Rocky Boy; 0-5; 0-5

South Central 8-player

Drummond-Philipsburg; 6-0; 7-0

Ennis; 6-1; 6-1

Cascade; 4-2; 4-2

Simms; 4-2; 4-2

Lone Peak; 3-3; 3-3

Sheridan; 2-4; 2-4

Choteau; 2-5; 2-5

Seeley-Swan; 1-5; 1-5

Deer Lodge; 0-6; 0-6

Southeastern 8-player

Joliet; 4-0; 5-1

Forsyth; 3-1; 3-2

Park City; 3-1; 3-3

Broadus; 2-2; 4-3

Lodge Grass; 1-4; 1-4

St. Labre; 0-5; 1-5

Western 8-player

St. Ignatius; 7-0; 7-0

Superior; 6-0; 7-0

Charlo; 4-2; 4-3

Arlee; 4-3; 4-3

Valley Christian; 3-3; 3-3

Darby; 2-4; 2-4

Troy; 1-5; 1-5

Plains; 0-5; 0-5

Victor; 0-5; 0-5

Central 6-player

Roy-Winifred; 4-0; 6-1

Highwood; 3-2; 4-3

Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 2-2; 5-2

Denton- Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 2-2; 5-2

Centerville; 2-2; 4-2

Hobson-Moore; 1-3; 4-3

Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap; 1-4; 1-6

Eastern 6-player

Froid-Lake; 3-0; 4-3

Savage; 2-1; 5-1

Richey-Lambert; 2-1; 3-4

Jordan; 2-2; 5-2

Wibaux; 1-2; 1-5

Bainville; 0-3; 2-4

Northern 6-player

Big Sandy; 5-0; 7-0

Valier; 5-0; 6-1

Power-Dutton-Brady; 3-2; 5-2

North Star; 3-2; 3-3

Heart Butte; 1-3; 1-4

Sunburst; 1-4; 2-4

Great Falls Central; 1-4; 1-4

Box Elder; 0-4; 0-5

Southern 6-player

Broadview-Lavina; 4-0; 6-0

Custer-Hysham-Melstone; 5-0; 6-1

Bridger; 2-2; 5-2

Shields Valley; 2-2; 3-3

Absarokee; 1-3; 1-5

Fromberg-Belfry; 1-4; 1-5

Reed Point-Rapelje; 0-4; 0-6

Western 6-player

Hot Springs; 4-0; 4-2

Noxon; 4-1; 5-2

White Sulphur Springs; 2-2; 2-5

West Yellowstone; 2-3; 2-4

Lima; 1-3; 1-5

Twin Bridges; 1-3; 1-5

Gardiner; 0-4; 0-5

SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings

High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.

Standings can be emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

