Football standings
Eastern AA
Billings West; 4-0; 4-2
Bozeman; 4-0; 4-2
Bozeman Gallatin; 3-1; 5-1
Great Falls CMR; 2-2; 3-3
Billings Senior; 2-2; 2-4
Great Falls; 1-3; 3-3
Belgrade; 0-4; 0-6
Billings Skyview; 0-4; 0-6
Western AA
Helena Capital; 4-0; 6-0
Helena; 4-0; 5-1
Missoula Sentinel; 3-1; 5-1
Butte; 2-2; 3-3
Kalispell Glacier; 1-3; 3-3
Missoula Big Sky; 1-3; 2-4
Missoula Hellgate; 1-3; 2-4
Kalispell Flathead; 0-4; 1-5
Northeast A
Lewistown; 3-0; 6-0
Havre; 3-1; 4-2
Miles City; 1-1; 4-2
Sidney; 0-2; 2-4
Glendive; 0-3; 2-4
Northwest A
Polson; 3-0; 6-0
Whitefish; 1-0; 5-1
Columbia Falls; 2-1; 4-1
Libby; 2-2; 3-3
Ronan; 1-4; 1-4
Browning; 0-2; 0-6
Southeast A
Billings Central; 3-0; 6-0
Laurel; 3-1; 4-2
Hardin; 1-1; 1-5
Lockwood; 0-2; 1-5
Livingston; 0-3; 0-6
Southwest A
Hamilton; 6-0; 6-0
Dillon; 3-1; 4-1
Corvallis; 2-3; 2-3
Frenchtown; 1-2; 3-3
East Helena; 0-1; 1-5
Stevensville; 0-2; 1-5
Butte Central; 0-3; 1-5
Eastern B
Huntley Project; 2-0; 6-0
Baker; 2-0; 3-2
Red Lodge; 1-1; 2-4
Shepherd; 1-1; 2-4
Colstrip; 0-2; 0-6
Roundup; 0-2; 0-6
Northern B
Glasgow; 2-0; 5-1
Malta; 2-0; 5-1
Fairfield; 1-1; 2-3
Cut Bank; 1-1; 1-4
Wolf Point; 0-2; 2-3
Conrad; 0-2; 0-6
Southern B
Townsend; 4-0; 5-1
Big Timber; 2-1; 4-2
Jefferson; 2-1; 4-2
Whitehall; 2-2; 4-2
Manhattan; 1-2; 2-3
Columbus; 0-2; 2-2
Three Forks; 0-3; 2-3
Western B
Bigfork; 2-0; 5-0
Florence-Carlton; 2-0; 5-1
Eureka; 1-1; 4-2
Missoula Loyola; 1-1; 3-3
Anaconda; 0-2; 1-4
Thompson Falls; 0-2; 0-6
Eastern 8-player
Culbertson; 5-0; 5-1
Fairview; 5-0; 5-1
Scobey; 2-2; 2-3
Circle; 1-2; 2-3
Ekalaka; 1-2; 1-3
Westby-Grenora; 1-3; 2-4
Plentywood; 1-3; 1-3
Poplar; 0-4; 0-5
Northern 8-player
Belt; 3-0; 6-0
Chinook; 3-0; 6-0
Shelby; 3-2; 4-2
Fort Benton; 2-2; 3-2
Harlem; 1-3; 2-4
Rocky Boy; 0-4; 0-4
South Central 8-player
Drummond-Philipsburg; 5-0; 6-0
Ennis; 5-1; 5-1
Cascade; 3-2; 3-2
Lone Peak; 3-2; 3-2
Simms; 3-2; 3-2
Sheridan; 2-3; 2-3
Choteau; 2-4; 2-4
Seeley-Swan; 1-4; 1-4
Deer Lodge; 0-6; 0-6
Southeastern 8-player
Joliet; 4-0; 4-1
Forsyth; 3-1; 3-2
Park City; 2-1; 2-3
Broadus; 1-2; 3-3
Lodge Grass; 1-3; 1-3
St. Labre; 0-4; 1-4
Western 8-player
St. Ignatius; 6-0; 6-0
Superior; 5-0; 6-0
Charlo; 4-1; 4-2
Arlee; 3-3; 3-3
Valley Christian; 3-3; 3-3
Darby; 2-3; 2-3
Troy; 1-4; 1-4
Plains; 0-5; 0-5
Victor; 0-5; 0-5
Central 6-player
Roy-Winifred; 3-0; 5-1
Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 2-1; 5-1
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 2-1; 5-1
Centerville; 2-2; 4-2
Highwood; 2-2; 3-3
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap; 1-3; 1-5
Hobson-Moore; 0-3; 3-3
Eastern 6-player
Froid-Lake; 2-0; 3-3
Jordan; 2-1; 5-1
Savage; 1-1; 4-1
Richey-Lambert; 1-1; 2-4
Wibaux; 1-1; 1-4
Bainville; 0-2; 2-3
Northern 6-player
Big Sandy; 4-0; 6-0
Valier; 4-0; 5-1
Power-Dutton-Brady; 3-1; 5-1
North Star; 2-2; 2-3
Heart Butte; 1-2; 1-3
Sunburst; 1-3; 2-3
Box Elder; 0-3; 0-4
Great Falls Central; 0-4; 0-4
Southern 6-player
Broadview-Lavina; 4-0; 6-0
Custer-Hysham-Melstone; 4-0; 5-1
Bridger; 2-1; 5-1
Shields Valley; 1-2; 2-3
Absarokee; 1-3; 1-5
Fromberg-Belfry; 1-4; 1-5
Reed Point-Rapelje; 0-3; 0-5
Western 6-player
Lincoln; 1-0; 1-0
Hot Springs; 4-0; 4-2
Noxon; 3-1; 4-2
Lima; 1-2; 1-4
Twin Bridges; 1-2; 1-4
White Sulphur Springs; 1-2; 1-5
West Yellowstone; 1-3; 1-4
Gardiner; 0-3; 0-4
SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings
High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.
Standings can be emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
