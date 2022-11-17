Volleyball honors teams
Class C All-State Team
Teague Erickson, Jr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Desani Nesbit, Sr., Froid-Lake; Paige Wasson, Jr., Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; Emma Brensdal, Sr., Plentywood; Baylee Davidson, Sr., Froid-Lake; Makena Hauge, Sr., Culbertson; Teah Conradson, Sr., Savage; Brooke Rueter, Jr., Savage; Aleah Johnson, Sr., Froid-Lake; Zeason Schaffer, Jr., Broadus.
Lindsey Lawrence, Sr., Jordan; Grace Gackle, Jr., Circle; Lauryn Billing, Sr., Broadus; Annika Lunde, Sr., Wibaux; Mia Mader, Jr., Broadus; Dylann Pospisil, Sr., Bridger; Mya Goltz, Sr., Bridger; Cassidy Schwend, Sr., Bridger; Samantha Leligdowicz, Sr., Custer-Hysham; Tyanna Buller, Sr., Custer-Hysham.
Lily Herzog, Sr., Reed Point-Rapelje; Bentley Bertolino, Sr., Roberts; Allana Holderman, Jr., Reed Point-Rapelje; Jayda Southworth, Sr., Roy-Winifred; Koye Rindal, Sr., Melstone; Kara Reed, Sr., Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; Teigan Schiffer, Sr., Melstone; Mari Anderson, Sr., Great Falls Central; Hattie Bumgarner, Sr., Belt; Kenzie Allen, So., Simms.
Danika Lords, Jr., Belt; Kodiann Lynn, Sr., Simms; Trinity Tinsen, Jr., Highwood; Bree Swanson, Sr., Chinook; Emerson Giese, Sr., Fort Benton; Hallie Neibauer, Jr., Chinook; Rainee Watson, Sr., North Star; Angie Sant, Sr., Big Sandy; Laynie Drew, Sr., Centerview; Ellie Aron, Sr., Highwood.
Haddie Woods, Sr., Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Katelyn Van Kirk, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Ellie Reinertson, So., Gardiner; Callie Kaiser, Sr., Twin Bridges; Maddie Cone, Sr., Lone Peak; Alexis DeVries, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Marlyssa Ledgerwood, Sr., Ennis; Natalie Fisher, So., White Sulphur Springs; Ava Bellach, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Tyler DeFord, Sr., Shields Valley.
Marisa Snider, Fr., Ennis; Ayla Janzen, Jr., Twin Bridges; Jadyn VanDyken, Sr., Manhattan Christian; Miranda Wyatt, Jr., Manhattan Christian; Ellie Hover, Sr., Valley Christian; Holly Hauptman, Sr., Drummond; Dani Sexton, Sr., Seeley Swan; Hayleigh Smith, Sr., Charlo; Payton Milender, Sr., Superior; Emily Brown, Sr., Noxon.
4C
All-state selections: Dylann Pospisil, Bridger, Sr., outside hitter; Mya Goltz, Bridger, Sr., outside hitter; Cassidy Schwend, Bridger, Sr., setter; Samantha Leligdowicz, Custer-Hysham, Sr., outside hitter/middle; Tyanna Buller, Custer-Hysham, Sr., setter-outside hitter; Lily Herzog, Reed Point-Rapelje, Sr., middle hitter; Bentley Bertolino, Roberts, Sr., setter-outside hitter; Allana Holderman, Reed Point-Rapelje, Jr., settter.
First-team all-conference: Dylann Pospisil, Bridger, Sr., outside hitter; Mya Goltz, Bridger, Sr., outside hitter; Cassidy Schwend, Bridger, Sr., setter; Samantha Leligdowicz, Custer-Hysham, Sr., outside hitter/middle; Tyanna Buller, Custer-Hysham, Sr., setter-outside hitter; Lily Herzog, Reed Point-Rapelje, Sr., middle hitter; Bentley Bertolino, Roberts, Sr., setter-outside hitter; Allana Holderman, Reed Point-Rapelje, Jr., setter.
Second-team all-conference: Destiney Anguiano, Bridger, So., middle hitter; Nikki Roberts, Bridger, Jr., middle hitter; Tavee Duncan, Custer-Hysham, So., setter-outside hitter; Julianna Feddes, Absarokee, So., middle hitter; Olivia Yochum, Custer-Hysham, So., outside hitter-defensive specialist; Keagan Sandlin, Absarokee, Jr., setter; Katelynn Bakke, Reed Point-Rapelje, So., middle hitter; Abby Schwend, Bridger, Fr., setter.
