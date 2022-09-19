High school volleyball

Eastern AA

Billings West; 4-0; 10-0

Billings Senior; 4-0; 9-1

Bozeman; 2-2; 8-2

Bozeman Gallatin; 2-2; 8-2

Great Falls CMR; 2-2; 8-2

Belgrade; 1-3; 6-4

Great Falls; 1-3; 2-8

Billings Skyview; 0-4; 3-7

Western AA

Helena; 4-0; 7-3

Missoula Sentinel; 4-0; 6-4

Missoula Big Sky; 2-2; 3-7

Helena Capital; 2-2; 2-8

 Missoula Hellgate; 1-3; 2-8

Kalispell Flathead; 1-3; 2-8

Kalispell Glacier; 1-3; 2-8

 Butte; 1-3; 2-8

Northeast A

Havre; 3-0; 4-0

Lewistown; 1-0; 2-0

Sidney; 1-1; 1-2

Glendive; 1-2; 1-2

Miles City; 0-3; 0-3

Northwest A

Polson; 4-0; 6-2

Ronan; 2-1; 4-1

Columbia Falls; 2-1; 3-4

Whitefish; 2-2; 2-3

Browning; 1-3; 1-4

Libby; 0-4; 0-5

Southeast A

Hardin; 3-0; 5-3

Billings Central; 2-0; 2-0

Laurel; 1-1; 1-3

Livingston; 0-2; 0-2

Lockwood; 0-3; 1-3

Southwest A

Stevensville; 2-0; 4-0

Dillon; 3-1; 3-2

Hamilton; 2-1; 4-1

Butte Central; 2-2; 2-2

Corvallis; 2-2; 2-4

 Frenchtown; 1-2; 2-2

East Helena; 0-4; 0-5

1B

Shelby; 0-0; 0-0

Cut Bank; 0-0; 0-0

Rocky Boy; 0-0; 0-0

Choteau; 0-0; 0-1

Conrad; 0-0; 0-1

Fairfield; 0-0; 0-2

2B

Malta; 1-0; 1-2

Glasgow; 1-1; 1-4

Poplar; 0-0; 0-0

Wolf Point; 0-0; 0-1

Harlem; 0-1; 0-1

3B

Colstrip; 3-0; 4-3

Baker; 4-1; 6-1

Lame Deer; 0-1; 0-1

St. Labre; 0-1; 0-1

Forsyth; 0-2; 2-4

Lodge Grass; 0-2; 0-2

4B

Joliet; 3-0; 5-2

Huntley Project; 4-1; 9-1

Shepherd; 3-2; 6-4

Columbus; 1-3; 4-7

Red Lodge; 0-2; 1-5

Roundup; 0-3; 0-4

5B

Townsend; 2-0; 6-1

Manhattan; 1-0; 2-1

Jefferson; 1-1; 2-1

Big Timber; 0-0; 0-2

Three Forks; 0-1; 1-3

Whitehall; 0-2; 0-3

6B

Florence-Carlton; 3-0; 4-2

Anaconda; 0-0; 2-1

Deer Lodge; 0-1; 2-3

Arlee; 0-1; 0-1

Missoula Loyola; 0-1; 0-2

7B

Thompson Falls; 1-0; 4-2

St. Ignatius; 1-1; 1-1

Eureka; 1-1; 1-4

Bigfork; 0-0; 3-0

Plains; 0-1; 0-1

Troy; 0-1; 0-2

1C

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; 6-0; 7-0

 Culbertson; 5-0; 5-0

Froid-Lake; 5-0; 5-0

Westby-Grenora; 3-0; 3-1

Plentywood; 3-2; 5-2

Savage; 3-2; 5-2

Fairview; 3-2; 4-2

Scobey; 2-3; 2-3

Richey-Lambert; 2-3; 2-4

 Lustre Christian; 1-3; 1-3

Bainville; 1-4; 2-5

Nashua; 1-4; 1-5

Brockton; 0-6; 0-6

Frazer; 0-6; 0-6

2C

Broadus; 6-0; 8-0

Jordan; 4-0; 7-1

Circle; 3-1; 6-1

Ekalaka; 2-2; 3-3

Terry; 1-2; 1-3

Wibaux; 1-4; 2-5

Plevna; 0-6; 0-8

6C

Belt; 2-0; 3-0

Great Falls Central; 4-0; 4-1

Power; 1-2; 1-2

Simms; 0-0; 3-0

Dutton-Brady; 0-0; 0-0

Heart Butte; 0-0; 0-0

Augusta; 0-1; 0-1

Sunburst; 0-1; 0-1

Cascade; 0-1; 0-3

Valier; 0-2; 0-3

7C

Highwood; 5-0; 12-0

Fort Benton; 8-0; 8-1

Big Sandy; 5-3; NA

Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 4-2; NA

Chinook; 4-3; NA

Centerville; 3-4; NA

North Star; 1-5; NA

Hays-Lodgepole; 1-5; NA

Box Elder; 0-7; NA

4C

Bridger; 6-0; 6-1

Roberts; 4-1; 4-1

Custer-Hysham; 4-2; 4-3

Reed Point-Rapelje; 2-2; 2-2

Park City; 3-3; 3-3

Plenty Coups; 1-2; 1-2

Belfry; 0-0; 0-0

Fromberg-Belfry; 0-1; 0-1

Absarokee; 0-4; 0-5

Fromberg-Belfry; 0-5; 0-5

5C

Broadview-Lavina; 4-1; 4-1

Roy-Winifred; 3-1; 4-3

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 2-1; 4-1

Melstone; 2-1; 2-5

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 0-0; 0-0

Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap; 0-2; 1-2

Hobson-Moore; 0-2; 0-2

Grass Range-Winnett; 0-3; 0-3

11-12C

Manhattan Christian; 3-0; 6-0

Twin Bridges; 4-0; 5-0

Ennis; 3-1; 3-1

Lone Peak; 2-1; 2-1

West Yellowstone; 2-2; 2-2

Gardiner; 1-2; 1-2

Harrison-Willow Creek; 0-0; 0-0

Lima; 0-1; 0-1

Shields Valley; 0-1; 0-1

White Sulphur Springs; 0-2; 0-2

Sheridan; 0-5; 0-5

13C

Drummond; 5-0; 5-0

Seeley-Swan; 4-1; 5-1

Philipsburg; 1-2; 1-2

Valley Christian; 1-2; 1-2

Darby; 2-4; 2-4

Lincoln; 0-1; 0-0

Victor; 0-2; 0-3

14C

Charlo; 2-0; 3-0

St. Regis; 2-1; 2-1

Hot Springs; 1-1; 2-2

Noxon; 2-3; 3-3

Superior; 1-2; 1-3

Alberton; 0-1; 0-2

SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings

High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.

Standings can be emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

Tags

Load comments