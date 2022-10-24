Class AA Volleyball Power poll

Rankings: 1, Billings West 48 points, 8 first-place votes; 2, Billings Senior 42, 2; 3, Great Falls CMR 29; 4, Bozeman Gallatin 14; Helena 10.

Others receiving votes (in order): Bozeman, Belgrade.

High school standings

Eastern AA

Billings West; 12-1; 22-1

Billings Senior; 11-2; 20-3

Great Falls CMR; 9-4; 19-4

Bozeman Gallatin; 7-6; 17-6

Bozeman; 6-7; 15-8

Belgrade; 5-8; 14-9

Billings Skyview; 1-12; 7-16

Great Falls; 1-12; 5-18

Western AA

Helena; 12-0; 17-5

Missoula Sentinel; 11-1; 14-8

Kalispell Glacier; 6-6; 7-15

Missoula Hellgate; 5-7; 6-16

Helena Capital; 5-7; 5-17

Kalispell Flathead; 4-8; 5-17

Missoula Big Sky; 4-8; 5-17

Butte; 1-11; 2-20

Northeast A

Havre; 8-0; 12-0

Lewistown; 6-2; 6-5

Glendive; 2-4; 2-8

Sidney; 1-5; 2-8

Miles City; 0-5; 0-9

Northwest A

Polson; 9-0; 11-2

Columbia Falls; 8-2; 9-6

Whitefish; 6-3; 6-4

Ronan; 4-6; 6-7

Browning; 2-9; 2-11

Libby; 0-10; 0-11

Southeast A

Billings Central; 6-1; 13-3

Hardin; 5-2; 9-5

Laurel; 4-2; 6-4

Lockwood; 3-4; 6-4

Livingston; 0-8; 0-9

Southwest A

Hamilton; 10-2; 12-2

Dillon; 9-3; 10-4

Stevensville; 9-3; 11-3

Butte Central; 8-4; 8-4

Corvallis; 4-8; 4-10

Frenchtown; 2-10; 3-10

East Helena; 0-12; 0-13

1B

Choteau; 9-0; 10-3

Shelby; 7-3; 8-4

Fairfield; 6-4; 9-8

Conrad; 4-5; 5-6

Cut Bank; 3-7; 6-8

Rocky Boy; 0-10; 0-14

2B

Glasgow; 7-1; 9-4

Malta; 7-1; 10-2

Wolf Point; 4-4; 4-7

Harlem; 2-6; 8-8

Poplar; 0-8; 1-9

3B

Baker; 9-1; 12-4

Colstrip; 7-1; 9-7

Lame Deer; 0-2; 0-2

Forsyth; 0-4; 2-12

Lodge Grass; 0-4; 0-4

St. Labre; 0-4; 0-6

4B

Huntley Project; 9-1; 19-1

Joliet; 8-2; 14-4

Shepherd; 7-3; 14-5

Red Lodge; 4-6; 7-10

Columbus; 2-8; 8-14

Roundup; 0-10; 1-15

5B

Townsend; 9-0; 16-1

Jefferson; 7-2; 18-2

Manhattan; 2-3; 3-5

Big Timber; 2-4; 2-10

Three Forks; 1-3; 2-7

Whitehall; 0-9; 4-10

6B

Florence-Carlton; 6-2; 14-8

Deer Lodge; 4-2; 7-4

Anaconda; 2-2; 10-10

Arlee; 0-2; 3-4

Missoula Loyola; 0-5; 1-7

7B

Bigfork; 9-0; 13-0

Thompson Falls; 8-2; 12-4

Eureka; 6-4; 8-10

St. Ignatius; 4-5; 4-11

Troy; 1-8; 2-9

Plains; 0-9; 0-10

1C

Froid-Lake; 13-0; 14-0

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; 12-1; 14-1

Savage; 11-2; 13-3

Plentywood; 10-3; 12-3

Fairview; 9-4; 12-5

Culbertson; 8-5; 8-5

Scobey; 7-6; 9-6

Bainville; 6-7; 7-9

Westby-Grenora; 5-8; 5-10

Richey-Lambert; 4-9; 4-9

Nashua; 3-10; 3-10

Lustre Christian; 2-11; 3-13

Brockton; 1-12; 1-12

Frazer; 0-13; 0-13

2C

Broadus; 12-0; 24-0

Circle; 5-2; 8-4

Jordan; 5-3; 8-6

Wibaux; 4-6; 7-7

Ekalaka; 3-5; 5-7

Terry; 1-7; 1-7

Plevna; 0-7; 0-10

6C

Belt; 8-0; 10-0

Simms; 5-1; 8-1

Great Falls Central; 6-2; 7-4

Power; 8-4; 10-4

Valier; 3-4; 3-6

Augusta; 1-4; 1-4

Cascade; 1-5; 1-7

Dutton-Brady; 0-0; 0-0

Heart Butte; 0-4; 0-4

Sunburst; 0-8; 0-8

7C

Highwood; 14-2; NA

Chinook; 13-3; NA

Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 12-4; NA

Fort Benton; 11-5; NA

Big Sandy; 9-7; NA

Centerville; 7-9; NA

North Star; 4-12; NA

Box Elder; 2-14; NA

Hays-Lodgepole; 0-16; NA

4C

Bridger; 16-0; 16-2

Custer-Hysham; 12-3; 13-4

Reed Point-Rapelje; 7-5; 8-6

Park City; 8-6; 9-7

Roberts; 6-6; 6-6

Absarokee; 3-9; 3-10

Plenty Coups; 1-9; 1-9

Fromberg-Belfry; 1-12; 1-12

5C

Roy-Winifred; 6-1; 6-3

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 6-2; 8-3

Broadview-Lavina; 7-3; 7-3

Melstone; 7-3; 7-7

Grass Range-Winnett; 3-8; 3-5

Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap; 1-7; 1-8

Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 0-0; 0-1

Hobson-Moore; 0-6; 0-7

11-12C

Manhattan Christian; 9-0; 13-1

Twin Bridges; 11-1; 12-1

Ennis; 10-3; 11-4

Lone Peak; 6-5; 6-6

White Sulphur Springs; 4-4; 4-4

Gardiner; 4-4; 4-5

West Yellowstone; 2-8; 2-8

Harrison-Willow Creek; 0-0; 0-0

Lima; 0-4; 0-4

Shields Valley; 0-7; 0-7

Sheridan; 0-10; 0-11

13C

Drummond; 12-0; 13-0

Seeley-Swan; 9-3; 11-3

Valley Christian; 4-3; 5-3

Philipsburg; 2-4; 2-4

Victor; 1-5; 1-6

Darby; 2-10; 4-11

Lincoln; 0-4; 0-2

14C

Charlo; 10-1; 10-2

Superior; 8-3; 8-6

St. Regis; 7-5; 8-5

Noxon; 6-5; 8-7

Hot Springs; 7-6; 7-7

Alberton; 2-9; 3-11

Two Eagle River; 0-11; 0-11

SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.

406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings

High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.

Standings can be emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.

Tags

Load comments