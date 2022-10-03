Volleyball
Class AA Coaches Poll
Rankings: 1, Billings Senior, 48 points, 8 first-place votes; 2, Billings West 39, 1; Great falls CMR 30; Bozeman Gallatin 13; Helena 11.
Others receiving votes: Bozeman 1 first-place vote; Missoula Sentinel, Belgrade.
Volleyball standings
Eastern AA
Billings Senior; 7-0; 16-1
Billings West; 6-1; 16-1
Great Falls CMR; 5-2; 15-2
Bozeman Gallatin; 4-3; 14-3
Bozeman; 3-4; 12-5
Belgrade; 2-5; 11-6
Great Falls; 1-6; 5-12
Billings Skyview; 0-7; 6-11
Western AA
Helena; 7-0; 12-5
Missoula Sentinel; 6-1; 9-8
Kalispell Glacier; 3-4; 4-13
Missoula Big Sky; 3-4; 4-13
Kalispell Flathead; 3-4; 4-13
Helena Capital; 3-4; 3-14
Missoula Hellgate; 2-5; 3-14
Butte; 1-6; 2-15
Northeast A
Havre; 6-0; 9-0
Lewistown; 3-2; 4-2
Sidney; 1-1; 1-3
Glendive; 1-3; 1-5
Miles City; 0-4; 0-7
Northwest A
Polson; 7-0; 9-2
Columbia Falls; 5-2; 6-5
Ronan; 4-3; 6-4
Whitefish; 4-3; 4-4
Browning; 1-6; 1-8
Libby; 0-7; 0-8
Southeast A
Billings Central; 4-0; 5-1
Hardin; 4-1; 8-4
Laurel; 2-2; 3-4
Lockwood; 2-3; 4-3
Livingston; 0-5; 0-5
Southwest A
Hamilton; 6-1; 8-1
Stevensville; 6-2; 8-2
Dillon; 6-2; 7-3
Butte Central; 4-4; 4-4
Corvallis; 3-5; 3-7
Frenchtown; 2-6; 3-6
East Helena; 0-8; 0-9
1B
Choteau; 7-0; 7-1
Shelby; 5-2; 5-3
Fairfield; 4-3; 5-6
Conrad; 2-3; 2-4
Cut Bank; 1-5; 2-5
Rocky Boy; 0-6; 0-10
2B
Malta; 3-0; 6-1
Glasgow; 3-1; 5-3
Wolf Point; 3-1; 3-2
Harlem; 0-3; 5-4
Poplar; 0-4; 1-5
3B
Colstrip; 4-0; 5-4
Baker; 6-1; 8-1
Forsyth; 0-2; 2-8
Lame Deer; 0-2; 0-2
St. Labre; 0-2; 0-4
Lodge Grass; 0-3; 0-3
4B
Huntley Project; 5-1; 13-1
Joliet; 4-1; 8-3
Shepherd; 4-2; 9-4
Red Lodge; 1-3; 3-6
Columbus; 1-4; 7-9
Roundup; 0-4; 1-6
5B
Townsend; 4-0; 9-1
Jefferson; 5-1; 7-1
Big Timber; 2-2; 2-7
Manhattan; 1-2; 2-4
Three Forks; 0-2; 1-5
Whitehall; 0-5; 1-6
6B
Florence-Carlton; 5-0; 7-2
Deer Lodge; 1-1; 4-3
Anaconda; 0-1; 3-2
Arlee; 0-2; 1-2
Missoula Loyola; 0-2; 1-3
7B
Bigfork; 5-0; 8-0
Thompson Falls; 3-1; 6-3
Eureka; 4-2; 4-7
St. Ignatius; 2-3; 2-8
Troy; 1-5; 1-6
Plains; 0-5; 0-6
1C
Froid-Lake; 5-0; 5-0
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale; 7-0; 9-1
Savage; 7-2; 12-2
Culbertson; 7-2; 10-3
Plentywood; 4-2; 5-2
Fairview; 3-3; 6-4
Westby-Grenora; 3-3; 4-6
Bainville; 4-4; 6-5
Scobey; 2-4; 2-5
Lustre Christian; 2-6; 3-6
Nashua; 2-6; 3-9
Richey-Lambert; 1-6; 1-8
Brockton; 0-3; 0-6
Frazer; 0-6; 0-6
2C
Broadus; 8-0; 18-0
Circle; 5-1; 11-3
Jordan; 5-2; 9-5
Wibaux; 4-4; 5-5
Ekalaka; 3-4; 5-7
Terry; 1-5; 1-7
Plevna; 0-7; 0-12
6C
Belt; 4-0; 6-0
Great Falls Central; 6-0; 6-2
Power; 4-3; 6-3
Simms; 1-1; 4-1
Cascade; 1-2; 1-4
Valier; 1-4; 1-5
Dutton-Brady; 0-0; 0-0
Heart Butte; 0-1; 0-1
Augusta; 0-3; 0-3
Sunburst; 0-3; 0-3
7C
Highwood; 9-1; NA
Fort Benton; 9-2; NA
Chester-Joplin-Inverness; 8-3; NA
Chinook; 8-3; NA
Big Sandy; 6-5; NA
Centerville; 5-6; NA
North Star; 3-8; NA
Hays-Lodgepole; 1-8; NA
Box Elder; 0-11; NA
4C
Bridger; 9-0; 9-2
Custer-Hysham; 8-2; 8-3
Roberts; 6-2; 6-2
Park City; 5-4; 6-5
Reed Point-Rapelje; 3-4; 4-5
Absarokee; 2-6; 2-7
Plenty Coups; 1-6; 1-6
Plenty Coups; 1-6; 1-6
Fromberg-Belfry; 0-8; 0-8
5C
Melstone; 4-1; 4-5
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 3-1; 5-2
Roy-Winifred; 3-1; 4-3
Broadview-Lavina; 5-2; 6-2
Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine; 0-0; 0-1
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap; 0-3; 1-4
Hobson-Moore; 0-3; 0-4
Grass Range-Winnett; 0-4; 0-4
11-12C
Manhattan Christian; 5-0; 9-0
Twin Bridges; 8-0; 9-0
Ennis; 7-2; 7-2
Gardiner; 3-2; 3-2
Lone Peak; 4-4; 4-5
West Yellowstone; 2-5; 2-5
White Sulphur Springs; 1-3; 1-3
Harrison-Willow Creek; 0-0; 0-0
Lima; 0-2; 0-2
Shields Valley; 0-5; 0-5
Sheridan; 0-7; 0-7
13C
Drummond; 8-0; 8-0
Seeley-Swan; 6-2; 6-2
Valley Christian; 3-3; 3-3
Philipsburg; 1-2; 1-2
Darby; 3-6; 3-6
Lincoln; 0-3; 0-1
Victor; 0-3; 0-4
14C
Charlo; 4-0; 5-0
St. Regis; 4-2; 4-2
Superior; 4-3; 5-4
Hot Springs; 2-3; 3-4
Noxon; 2-5; 3-5
Alberton; 0-4; 0-5
SOURCE: Standings are compiled from conference secretary reports, or generated from games turned into our 406mtsports.com portal.
406mtsports.com and Billings Gazette seek high school varsity sports standings
High school district secretaries, athletic directors or coaches are encouraged to email your league's standings to The Billings Gazette each Monday by 3 p.m. so we can get them in Tuesday's editions. If you are a conference secretary and post a page on the internet with the standings, please alert us to the site and send us a link.
Standings can be emailed to sports@billingsgazette.com.
