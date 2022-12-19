Wrestling
Coaches polls
Class A
Top teams: 1, Miles City; 2, Columbia Falls; 3, Frenchtown; 4, Libby; 5, Sidney; 6, Havre; 7, Laurel; 8, Livingston/Big Timber; 9, Lockwood; 10, Lewistown.
Individual rankings
103: Gordan Knapp, Sidney; Caleb Smith, Miles City; August Courville, Ronan; Kona Fardrich, Lockwood; Colt McCord, Lewistown; Riley Osborne, Libby.
113: Elizah Nose, Laurel; Isaac Stewart, Frenchtown; Matt Lemer, Havre; Logan Barnes, Dillon; Cale Nedens, Hardin; Travis Nagard, Frenchtown.
120: Cole Krutzfield, Lockwood; Ridge Cote, Ronan; Corbin Long, Frenchtown; Brody Keysor, Sidney; Pita Fish, Browning; Payton Gaskins, Miles City.
126: Austin Berry, Glendive; Hunter Barnes, Dillon; Damon McCord, Lewistown; Tyler Gilfrey, Columbia Falls; Landrey Aurand, Whitefish; Dalton Hinbaugh, Lockwood.
132: Trae DeSaveur, Livingston; Isaac Beardsley, Miles City; Reece Graves, Sidney; Blake Hoerner, Columbia Falls; Seth Allan, Corvallis; Carson Harris, Havre.
138: Owen Ionski, Sidney; Tristan Stygles, Havre; Chris Rathjen, Columbia Falls; Jesse Anson, Hamilton; Luke Knaub, Laurel; Gage McGilvery, Livingston.
145: Sean Mehling, Hardin; Currey Brown, Miles City; Aden Winder, Laurel; Reinhard Bold, Havre; Kada King, Ronan; Cael Schwindt, Libby.
152: Zander Dean, Sidney; Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston; Brody Hardy, Frenchtown; Owen Younger, Laurel; Hank Hagenbarth, Dillon.
160: Espyn Hostetler, Glendive; Henry Bennetts, Whitefish; Landon Bishop, Ronan; Kaden Wise, Sidney; Beau Mares, Laurel; Brady Schmill, Corvallis.
170: Camden Johnson, Laurel; Wyatt Elam, Lewistown; Kale VanCampen, Havre; Andrew Frederick, Hamilton; Rowdy Crump, Columbia Falls; Karen Keene, Polson.
182: Noah Rausch, Frenchtown; Quinn Boogman, Lewistown; Nathan Hansen, Frenchtown; Easton DeJong, Miles City; Mathew Niemi, Libby; Cole Dalke, Ronan.
205: Jace Deshazer, Libby; Kai Nash, Whitefish; Jett Boyce, Lewistown; Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton; Brandon Role, Columbia Falls; Jaiden Gibson, Miles City.
Hwt: Holden Meged, Miles City; Philip Herald, Frenchtown; Brendyn Whiteman, Browning; Tyler Smith, Libby; Seth Benge, Billings Central; Tye Brown, Laurel.
Class B/C
Top B teams: 1, Huntley Project; 2, Three Forks/Ennis; 3, Jefferson; 4, Cut Bank; 5, Whitehall; 6, Glasgow; 7, Colstrip; 8, Anaconda; 9, Plains/Hot Springs; 10, Eureka.
Top C teams: 1, Superior; 2, Chinook; 3, Fort Benton; 4, Circle; 5, Valier.
Individual rankings
103: Baylor Burton, Huntley Project; Jacob Murphy, Three Forks; Brummie Boggus, Three Forks; Quinn Rodewald, Big Sandy; Ruben Nelson, Circle; Richard Schmidt, Cut Bank.
113: Brayden Linville, Three Forks; Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton; Timothy Schmidt, Eureka; Blake Lancaster, Eureka;Westen Lindeen, Huntley Project; Kade Smith, Shepherd.
120: Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Logan VanDyke, Conrad; Cole Rogers, Three Forks; Mathias Hogue, Three Forks; Payne Reilly, Forsyth; Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson.
126: Nate Brodnick, Anaconda; Navarjo Escarcega, Poplar; Decker Milender, Superior; Derek Lachenmeier, Huntley Project; Dayton Brown, Jefferson; Tucker Miller, Baker.
132: Cooper Lane, Huntley Project; Riley Davis, Baker; Chase Kirkland, Three Forks; Drew Carey, Plains; Cody Fuller, Whitehall; Stran Lytton, Red Lodge.
138: Levi Wagner, Three Forks; Alex Wahl, Cut Bank; Khye Gamas, Glasgow; Ty Borge, Colstrip; John Waterbury, Plains; Hayden Ramaeker, Huntley Project.
145: Kanon Branch, Cut Bank; Tyler Niles, Shepherd; Jace Oxarart, Jefferson; Lane Snider, Chinook; William Kirkland, Glasgow; Tucker Kaczmarek, Huntley Project.
152: Adyn Meinzen, Florence; John Armstrong, Jefferson; Brodie Ober, Great Falls Central; Zach Cox, Colstrip; Dylan Kamps, Three Forks; Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda.
160: Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project; Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Jaron Taylor5, Circle; Percy Bechtold, Choteau; Michael Reiff, Whitehall; Michael King, Glasgow.
170: Garrett Sholley, Huntley Project; Max Hannum, Thompson Falls; Canyon Sargent, St. Ignatius; McCoy Banner, Fairfield; Mason Donaldson, Glasgow; Trevin Bradley, Colstrip.
182: Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; Camryn Mears, Malta; Brady Armstrong, Jefferson; Connor Sawyer, Anaconda; Walker Spurlock, Townsend.
205: Spencer Gibbs, Malta; Jayden Sullivan, Jefferson; Spencer Higereda, Huntley Project; Wes Banks, Eureka; Jaxon Green, Superior; Jacob Hjartarson, Cut Bank.
285: Ethan Sulliva, Cut Bank; Leo Scafami, Whitehall; Chandon Vulles, Superior; Riley Hume, Eureka; Colyn Johnson, Eureka; Gunnar Oblander, Huntley Project.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.