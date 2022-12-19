Wrestling

Coaches polls

Class A 

Top teams: 1, Miles City; 2, Columbia Falls; 3, Frenchtown; 4, Libby; 5, Sidney; 6, Havre; 7, Laurel; 8, Livingston/Big Timber; 9, Lockwood; 10, Lewistown.

Individual rankings

103: Gordan Knapp, Sidney; Caleb Smith, Miles City; August Courville, Ronan; Kona Fardrich, Lockwood; Colt McCord, Lewistown; Riley Osborne, Libby.

113: Elizah Nose, Laurel; Isaac Stewart, Frenchtown; Matt Lemer, Havre; Logan Barnes, Dillon; Cale Nedens, Hardin; Travis Nagard, Frenchtown.

120: Cole Krutzfield, Lockwood; Ridge Cote, Ronan; Corbin Long, Frenchtown; Brody Keysor, Sidney; Pita Fish, Browning; Payton Gaskins, Miles City.

126: Austin Berry, Glendive; Hunter Barnes, Dillon; Damon McCord, Lewistown; Tyler Gilfrey, Columbia Falls; Landrey Aurand, Whitefish; Dalton Hinbaugh, Lockwood.

132: Trae DeSaveur, Livingston; Isaac Beardsley, Miles City; Reece Graves, Sidney; Blake Hoerner, Columbia Falls; Seth Allan, Corvallis; Carson Harris, Havre.

138: Owen Ionski, Sidney; Tristan Stygles, Havre; Chris Rathjen, Columbia Falls; Jesse Anson, Hamilton; Luke Knaub, Laurel; Gage McGilvery, Livingston.

145: Sean Mehling, Hardin; Currey Brown, Miles City; Aden Winder, Laurel; Reinhard Bold, Havre; Kada King, Ronan; Cael Schwindt, Libby.

152: Zander Dean, Sidney; Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston; Brody Hardy, Frenchtown; Owen Younger, Laurel; Hank Hagenbarth, Dillon.

160: Espyn Hostetler, Glendive; Henry Bennetts, Whitefish; Landon Bishop, Ronan; Kaden Wise, Sidney; Beau Mares, Laurel; Brady Schmill, Corvallis.

170: Camden Johnson, Laurel; Wyatt Elam, Lewistown; Kale VanCampen, Havre; Andrew Frederick, Hamilton; Rowdy Crump, Columbia Falls; Karen Keene, Polson.

182: Noah Rausch, Frenchtown; Quinn Boogman, Lewistown; Nathan Hansen, Frenchtown; Easton DeJong, Miles City; Mathew Niemi, Libby; Cole Dalke, Ronan.

205: Jace Deshazer, Libby; Kai Nash, Whitefish; Jett Boyce, Lewistown; Derrick Saltzman, Hamilton; Brandon Role, Columbia Falls; Jaiden Gibson, Miles City.

Hwt: Holden Meged, Miles City; Philip Herald, Frenchtown; Brendyn Whiteman, Browning; Tyler Smith, Libby; Seth Benge, Billings Central; Tye Brown, Laurel.

Class B/C

Top B teams: 1, Huntley Project; 2, Three Forks/Ennis; 3, Jefferson; 4, Cut Bank; 5, Whitehall; 6, Glasgow; 7, Colstrip; 8, Anaconda; 9, Plains/Hot Springs; 10, Eureka.

Top C teams: 1, Superior; 2, Chinook; 3, Fort Benton; 4, Circle; 5, Valier.

Individual rankings

103: Baylor Burton, Huntley Project; Jacob Murphy, Three Forks; Brummie Boggus, Three Forks; Quinn Rodewald, Big Sandy; Ruben Nelson, Circle; Richard Schmidt, Cut Bank.

113: Brayden Linville, Three Forks; Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton; Timothy Schmidt, Eureka; Blake Lancaster, Eureka;Westen Lindeen, Huntley Project; Kade Smith, Shepherd.

120: Gavin Nedens, Huntley Project; Logan VanDyke, Conrad; Cole Rogers, Three Forks; Mathias Hogue, Three Forks; Payne Reilly, Forsyth; Dylan Mikesell, Jefferson.

126: Nate Brodnick, Anaconda; Navarjo Escarcega, Poplar; Decker Milender, Superior; Derek Lachenmeier, Huntley Project; Dayton Brown, Jefferson; Tucker Miller, Baker.

132: Cooper Lane, Huntley Project; Riley Davis, Baker; Chase Kirkland, Three Forks; Drew Carey, Plains; Cody Fuller, Whitehall; Stran Lytton, Red Lodge.

138: Levi Wagner, Three Forks; Alex Wahl, Cut Bank; Khye Gamas, Glasgow; Ty Borge, Colstrip; John Waterbury, Plains; Hayden Ramaeker, Huntley Project.

145: Kanon Branch, Cut Bank; Tyler Niles, Shepherd; Jace Oxarart, Jefferson; Lane Snider, Chinook; William Kirkland, Glasgow; Tucker Kaczmarek, Huntley Project.

152: Adyn Meinzen, Florence; John Armstrong, Jefferson; Brodie Ober, Great Falls Central; Zach Cox, Colstrip; Dylan Kamps, Three Forks; Tommy Sawyer, Anaconda.

160: Wylee Lindeen, Huntley Project; Eli Ratliff, Thompson Falls; Jaron Taylor5, Circle; Percy Bechtold, Choteau; Michael Reiff, Whitehall; Michael King, Glasgow.

170: Garrett Sholley, Huntley Project; Max Hannum, Thompson Falls; Canyon Sargent, St. Ignatius; McCoy Banner, Fairfield; Mason Donaldson, Glasgow; Trevin Bradley, Colstrip.

182: Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; Camryn Mears, Malta; Brady Armstrong, Jefferson; Connor Sawyer, Anaconda; Walker Spurlock, Townsend.

205: Spencer Gibbs, Malta; Jayden Sullivan, Jefferson; Spencer Higereda, Huntley Project; Wes Banks, Eureka; Jaxon Green, Superior; Jacob Hjartarson, Cut Bank.

285: Ethan Sulliva, Cut Bank; Leo Scafami, Whitehall; Chandon Vulles, Superior; Riley Hume, Eureka; Colyn Johnson, Eureka; Gunnar Oblander, Huntley Project.

  

Tags

Load comments