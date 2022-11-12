Volleyball honors teams
2B
First-team all-conference: Daley Aune, Glasgow, Sr.; J'elle Garfield, Wolf Point, Sr.; Isabel Hansen, Malta, Sr.; Allison Kunze, Malta, Sr.; Kaitlyn MacDonald, Wolf Point, Sr.; Carly Nelson, Glasgow, Sr.; Samantha Tryan, Glasgow, Sr.
Second-team all-conference: Sierra Hamilton, Wolf Point, Jr.; Jessica King, Harlem, Sr.; Kennedy Koss, Malta, Sr.; EmmaRae Martell, Poplar, Jr.; Morgan Nordwick, Poplar, Sr.; Tatum Nyquist, Glasgow, Jr.; Madison Williamson, Malta, Sr.
All-state selections: J'elle Garfield, Wolf Point; Allison Kunze, Malta; Carly Nelson, Glasgow.
