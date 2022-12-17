Great Falls CMR Holiday Classic
Boys team standings: Billings West 211.5, Great Falls 196.5, Great Falls CMR 182.5, Belgrade 180.5, Billings Senior 173.6, Kalispell Glacier 149.5, Miles City 132.5, Helena Capital 128.5, Columbia Falls 122, Billings Skyview 116.5, Havre 112.5, Laurel 111.5, Livingston/Big Timber 110.5, Three Forks 109, Cut Bank 101, Lewistown 101, Ronan 90.5, Jefferson 83, Dillon 82, Whitehall 76, Bozeman 72, Missoula Sentinel 62, Conrad 61.5, Missoula Big Sky/Missoula Loyola 59.5, Anaconda 58.5, Helena 57, Chinook 56, Colstrip 54, Glasgow 53, Malta/Whitewater 53, Browning 47, Bozeman Gallatin 45, Choteau 39, Fort Benton 36, Thompson Falls/Noxon 35, Big Sandy 33.5, Fairfield 33, Butte 32, Whitefish 32, Shelby 31, Forsyth 29, Harlem 24, Valier 20.5, East Helena 19, Poplar 19, Cascade 16, Great Falls Central 14, Simms 14, Townsend 13, Wolf Point 12, Missoula Hellgate 9, Butte Central 8, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 6, Manhattan 6.
Top placers (in order of finish)
103: Tristan Vladic, Billings Senior; Paydon De La Garza, Geat Falls CMR; Makael Aguayo, Billings West; Cody Westlake, Belgrade; Jacob Murphy, Three Forks; Caleb O`Shea, Helena High; Caleb Smith, Miles City; Gage Hartnell, Great Falls/MSDB.
113: Nolan Brown, Belgrade; Zach Morse, Billings West; Logan Younkin, Great Falls CMR; Matt Lemer, Havre; Trevor O'Hara, Fort Benton; Cole Schaub, Billings Skyview; Logan Barnes, Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges/Sheridan; Jayden Simmons, Helena Capital.
120: Keyan Hernandez, Billings West; Mason Gutenberger, Belgrade; Ridge Cote, Ronan; Cole Rogers, Three Forks; Dalton Ecklund, Great Falls CMR; Kade Wallace, Missoula Sentinel; Payne Reilly, Forsyth.
126: Nate Blodnick of Anaconda; Hunter Barnes, Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges/Sheridan; Devin Grossman, Billings Skyview; Logan VanDyke, Conrad; Joshua Melton, Glacier (Kalispell); Mathias Hogue, Three Forks; Damen McCord, Lewistown; Samuel Elliott, Great Falls/MSDB; Kyle Barns, Great Falls CMR.
132: Teegan Vasquez, Glacier (Kalispell); Trae DeSaveur, Livingston/Big Timber; Gage Clothier, Great Falls/MSDB; Isaac Beardsley, Miles City; Dawkin Schmidt, Bozeman; Landon De La Garza, Great Falls CMR; Blake Hoerner, Columbia Falls; Carson Harris, Havre.
138: Carter Schmidt, Belgrade; Alex Wahl, Cut Bank; Levi Wagner, Three Forks; Demetri Saliaris, Billings Senior; Khye Gamas, Glasgow; Tristian Stygles, Havre; Chris Rathjen, Columbia Falls; Jace Komac, Great Falls/MSDB.
145: Avery Allen, Bozeman; Jesse Aarness, Billings West; Kale Baumann, Great Falls/MSDB; Kanon Branch, Cut Bank; Aden Winder, Laurel; Reinhard Bold, Havre; Jace Oxarart, Jefferson; William Kirkland, Glasgow.
152: Justin Windauer, Columbia Falls; Danyk Jacobsen, Livingston/Big Timber; Kaleb Shine, Glacier (Kalispell); John Armstrong, Jefferson; Chris Acuna, Billings Senior; Irish Furthmyre, Great Falls/MSDB; Owen Younger, Laurel; Brodie Ober, Great Falls Central.
160: Israel Moreno, Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart; Dylan Block, Great Falls/MSDB; Logan Cole, Billings Senior; Conner Kovick, Helena Capital; Logan Linn, Belgrade; Henry Bennetts, Whitefish; Beau Mares, Laurel; Zach Cox, Colstrip.
170: Paolo Salminen, Billings Skyview; Camden Johnson, Laurel; Wyatt Elam, Lewistown; Kale VanCampen, Havre; Max Hannum, Thompson Falls/Noxon; Cole Graham, Helena Capital; McCoy Banner, Fairfield; Tucker Shepardson of Livingston/Big Timber.
182: Tyler Schoen, Chinook; Miles Hoerauf, Whitehall; AJ Lafurge, Great Falls CMR; Camryn Mears, Malta/Whitewater; Brady Armstrong, Jefferson; Nathan Kojetin, Billings Skyview; Chris Garcia, Billings West; Quinn Boogman, Lewistown.
205: Brendan Lockart, Great Falls/MSDB; Jett Boyce, Lewistown; Aiden Krause, Glacier (Kalispell); Nick Bodge, Great Falls CMR; Spencer Gibbs, Malta/Whitewater; Ben Rodgers, Belgrade; Brandon Role, Columbia Falls; Zane Cox, Livingston/Big Timber.
HWT: Holden Meged, Miles City; Brendyn Whiteman, Browning; Talon Marsh, Helena Capital; Maxx Lee, Billings Senior; Raven Hensley, Great Falls/MSDB; Ethan Sullivan, Cut Bank; Leo Scafani, Whitehall; Brandon Cole, Billings West.
Girls team standings: Billings Senior 214, Butte 197, Kalispell Flathead 193, Kalispell Glacier 154, Ronan 142, Billings Skyview 122, Havre 81.5, Miles City 77, Browning 65, Simms 64, Anaconda 59, Great Falls 58, Harlem 57, Helena Capital 57, Belgrade 50, Lewistown 50, Bozeman 48, Chinook 46, Poplar 46, Chester-Joplin Inverness 44. Billings West 41, Wolf Point 41, Missoula Big Sky 40, Columbia Falls 36, Malta/Whitewater 32, Glasgow 29, Livingston/Big Timber 29, Cut Bank 27, Big Sandy 26, Colstrip 24, Missoula Hellgate 21, Choteau 18, Helena 18, Dillon 16.5, Great Falls CMR 16, Whitefish 15, Bozeman Gallatin 13.5, Valier 13, Conrad 9, East Helena 8, Cascade 6, Whitehall 6, Fort Benton 3, Manhattan 0, Missoula Sentinel 0, Shelby 0, Thompson Falls/Noxon 0.
Top placers (in order of finish)
100: Angelina Escarcega, Poplar; Hayley Petersen, Simms; Saellah Nomee, Ronan; Karlie Payne, Livingston/Big Timber; Tabitha Cheetham, Anaconda; Jeina Reum, Wolf Point.
107: Brooke Yeadon, Glacier (Kalispell); Grace Buck, Chinook; Kaylee LaPier, Butte; Mykel Lee, Flathead; Harley LaBuda, Big Sandy; Reina Koehler, Flathead.
114: Kaylin Taylor, Great Falls/MSDB; Rebecca Birdwell, Lewistown; Gracelyn Hanson, Billings Senior; Ariana Conklin, Glacier (Kalispell); Robin Leidholt, Miles City; Isabelle Dillon, Billings Senior; Arionna Gomes, Choteau; McKenna Caplette, Havre.
120: Bella Downing, Flathead; Sophie Grunhuvd, Butte; Taylor Lay, Helena Capital; Emma Klingaman, Chinook; Ryleigh Warner, Anaconda; Sam Bennetts, Whitefish.
126: Jessalyn Hewitt, Glacier (Kalispell); Lucia Schlapfer, Missoula Big Sky; Katie Dolence, Ronan; Grayle Fox, Miles City; Savannah Riggin, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Kaitlyn Johnson, Harlem; Maleigha Azure, Havre; Faye Holland, Dillon.
132: Brynn Courville, Ronan; Brynn Brower, Billings Skyview; Lili Schubarth, Simms; Neveah Grunhuvd, Butte; Evija Cagle, Billings Skyview; Teya Edwards, Butte.
138: Joli Beston, Wolf Point; Lily Bennum, Helena Capital; Yasmine Tatsey-Mckay, Browning; LouRaisa Weatherwax, Ronan; Sheridan Black, Columbia Falls; Gena Pannell, Bozeman.
145: Kaitlyn Thorn, Bozeman; Paige Gershmel, Billings Senior; Mattie Stepan, Butte; Lidia D`Hooge, Lewistown; Alivia Rinehart, Flathead; Paisley Jaeger, Billings Senior.
152: Kendal Tucker, Billings Senior; Madisyn Frazier, Glacier (Kalispell); Jasmine Cartwright, Glacier (Kalispell); Haven Ferguson, Billings Skyview; Riley Clampitt, Glasgow; Morgan Feist, Simms.
165: Hayla Hoffman, Butte; Celia Jaeger, Billings Senior; Ariana Ellison, Miles City; Ava Hanson, Malta/Whitewater; Kylah Redfox, Colstrip; Rosa Martinez-Powers, Chester-Joplin-Inverness.
185: Kassidee Savaria, Billings Skyview; KyLee Lindsley, Belgrade; Tirza TwoTeeth, Ronan; Claire Laird, Havre; Katie Slade, Great Falls/MSDB; Torie Jamieson, Billings Senior.
235: Kelbey Brewer, Billings Senior; Marika Bonner, Billings West; McKenna Bazo, Butte; Lucille Libby, Flathead; Aliyah Stiffarm, Havre; Haylee Fetters, Cut Bank.
