agate Scoreboard: Treasure State Classic (Girls) Mar 18, 2023 Mar 18, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Treasure State Classicat Montana State BillingsSaturday GirlsChampionshipEast B 48, West B 45East B: M. Egan 24, Montgomery 6, Allison 5, Carroll 5.West B: Kubi 18, Page 6, Cummings 6, Erickson 6.Third placeNorth B 67, AA MT 59North B: Bieler 26, Kunze 22, Anderson 8.AA MT: Horner 26, Cummings 12, Jenkins 11.Fifth placeEast A 87, N.D. All-Stars 68 East A: Morrison 25, Timm 23, Bigman 20.N.D. All-Stars: Shangreaux 16, Belgord 15, Rodriguez 14.Seventh placeSouth B 81, West C 68South B: Ketcham 17, Finn 16, Millimen 12, Mastel 12.West C: A. Bellach 22, M. Cone 8, E. Maughen 8.Other gamesMT Wildcard 2 66, Central A 62Wildcard 2: Gairrett 22, Beckett 17, Thompson 10.Central A: Ross 19, Burnham 14, Bullchild 11.MT Wildcard 1 61, East C 57Wildcard 1: Heggem 17, LaBree 10, Melton 8, Crowder 8, Elness 8.East C: Brendsdal 19, McColly 10, Dees 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Treasure State Classic Girls Basketball Montana State Billings Prep-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. alert featured Montana State men battle Kansas State but fall short in 2nd straight NCAA Tournament Malta native Sophia Stiles helps lift Florida Gulf Coast to win over Wazzu in NCAA tourney Danny Sprinkle's growth as coach leads Montana State men to great heights 2022-23 Montana winter sports champions 'An unbelievable opportunity': MHSA sees bias issue as vehicle for bridging cultural gap
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.