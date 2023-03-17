Treasure State Classic
at Montana State Billings
Friday
Girls
AA Team 65, C East 60
AA Team: Lauren Cummings 28, Evenson 13, Jenkins 9.
C East: Carrie Taylor 14, Emma Brensdal 11, Baylee Davidson 8.
B North 56, A East 47
B North: Kunze 12, Bieler 11, Anderson 10.
A East: Emma Timm 9, Dierra Takes Enemy 8, Alexis Morrison 7, Katerena Morrison 7.
B East 42, C North 41
B East: Egan 17, Allison 9, Two Moons 7.
C North: Hallie Niebauer 10, Bree Swanson 7, Hailee Wang 6, Laynie Drew 6.
B South 77, C South 35
B South: Millimem 13, Ketcham 11, Mastel 12.
C South: Lunde 8, LaBree 7, Jordan 6, Melton 6.
B West 60, N.D. All-Stars 46
B West: Chouinard 14, Kubi 13, Cummings 9.
N.D. All-Stars: Rodriguez 14, Belgard 12, Mays 8, Shangreaux 8.
MT Wildcard 2 58, C South 52
Wildcard: Halley Fiske 14, Heidi LaBree 14, Koye Rindal 7.
C South: Brayli 13, Katelyn Hamilton 10, Paige 10, Destiny Thompson 10.
West A 72, MT Wildcard 1 62
West A: Layne Kearns 26, Brooke Badovinac 19, Montana Pierson 11.
Wildcard: Izzy Heggem 26, Laynie Elness 13, Codi Melton 8.
C West 71, Alumni 51
West C: E. Maughan14, J. Borgh 8, Ledgerwood 6, Finney 6.
Alumni: R. Foran 27, J. Bolstad 15, M. Francis 11.
B South 74, A Central 72
Central A: Yelena Miller 27, M. Bullchild 14, Lexi Burnham 8, Mila Hauk 8.
South B: Bailey Finn 16, Kameryn Ketcham 15, Mackenzie Layng 8, E. Mastel 8.
East B 66, B North B 63
East B: Egan 20, Carroll 14, Allison 13.
North B: Bieler 15, Kunze 13, Anderson 10.
East A 69, North C 68
(Individual scoring unavailable)
Saturday's schedule
at MSUB
Consolation game: MT AA vs. North B, 10:45 a.m.
Championship game: West B vs. East B, noon
3-point contest winner: Bailey Finn
