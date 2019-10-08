LAUREL 4, LIVINGSTON 0

Livingston;0;0;—;0
Laurel;2;2;—;4

LAU — Ethan Meccage (Matt Mosby)

LAU — Matt Mosby (Ricky Temporal)

LAU — Kyle Desmet (Austin Purcell)

LAU — Ethan Meccage 

BILLINGS SENIOR 3, BILLINGS WEST 0

Billings West;0;0;—;0
Billings Senior;1;2;—;3

SEN — Rendan Klein (Sam George)

SEN — Dax Wilson (Simon Rolfson)

SEN — Simon Rolfson (Jakcel Juica)

