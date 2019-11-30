Class AA all-state

First team

Sarah Ashley, sr., Helena Capital; Dani Bartsch, jr., Helena Capital; Paige Bartsch, jr., Helena Capital; Elizabeth Heuiser, jr., Helena High; Audrey Hofer, jr., Helena Capital; Emily Feller, sr., Helena High; Allie Olsen, sr., Great Falls CMR; Tennisen Hiller, so., Great Falls CMR; Lauren Lindseth, so., Great Falls CMR.

Second team

Olivia Cady, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Nikki Cathey, jr., Missoula Big Sky; Kaitlin Grossman, so., Billings West; Sasha Hathaway, sr., Bozeman; Megan Benton, sr., Billings West; Jo Jo Radick, jr., Bozeman; Shauna Stene, sr., Billings West; Emma Fox, sr., Bozeman; Tycelee Bowler, so., Belgrade.

Western AA

First team

Sarah Ashley, sr., Helena Capital; Dani Bartsch, jr., Helena Capital; Paige Bartsch, jr., Helena Capital; Elizabeth Heuiser, jr., Helena High; Audrey Hofer, jr., Helena Capital; Emily Feller, sr., Helena High; Olivia Cady, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Nikki Cathey, jr., Missoula Big Sky.

Second team

Aubrie Rademacher, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Julia Burden, sr., Kalispell Flathead; Sierra Dennison, jr., Missoula Sentinel; Kaitlyn Kalenga, sr., Kalispell Flathead; Kaylee Fritz, jr., Kalispell Glacier; Abby Marcille, sr. Helena High; Haydin Henschel, sr., Helena High; Brooke McGrath, so., Butte; Trisha Ericson, sr., Butte; Emma Anderson, jr., Kalispell Glacier.

Honorable mention

Sheridan Schweyen, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Quincy Frohlich, so., Missoula Hellgate; Madi Davis, sr., Helena Capital; Emma Field, sr., Butte; Beth Hicks, sr., Missoula Big Sky; Caroline Bullock, sr., Helena High; Kami Cutting, jr., Missoula Big Sky; Paige Sawyer, so., Missoula Sentinel; Grace McGrath, sr., Butte; Kacey Hill, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Brooke Ark, jr., Helena High; Emma Gee, sr., Missoula Big Sky.

Eastern AA

First team

Kaitlin Grossman, so., Billings West; Sasha Hathaway, sr., Bozeman; Megan Benton, sr., Billings West; Allie Olsen, sr., Great Falls CMR; Jo Jo Radick, jr., Bozeman; Shauna Stene, sr., Billings West; Tennisen Hiller, so., Great Falls CMR; Emma Fox, sr., Bozeman; Lauren Lindseth, so., Great Falls CMR; Tycelee Bowler, so., Belgrade.

Second team

Kamryn Larson, jr., Bozeman; Kaitlyn Gilbert, sr., Great Falls High; Hazel Eaton, sr., Belgrade; Taylor VanderMars, jr., Great Falls High; Bailey King, sr., Billings Senior; Olivia LaBeau, jr., Billings Senior; Taylor Graham, jr., Billings West; Melena Bruskotter, sr., Great Falls High; Bella Bryan, jr., Billings Skyview; Hailie George, sr., Billings Senior; Molly O'Connor, so., Bozeman; Molly Nault, sr., Billings West.

Honorable mention

Jordan Olson, so., Billings Skyview; Anna Broquist, jr., Great Falls CMR; Maddie Mohler, jr., Great Falls CMR; Hayden Baumberger, jr., Billings Skyview; Peyton Wimmer, sr., Bozeman; Delane Hicks, jr., Belgrade; Amber Heiser, sr., Billings Skyview; Renzi Pond, jr., Billings Skyview

