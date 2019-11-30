Class AA all-state
First team
Sarah Ashley, sr., Helena Capital; Dani Bartsch, jr., Helena Capital; Paige Bartsch, jr., Helena Capital; Elizabeth Heuiser, jr., Helena High; Audrey Hofer, jr., Helena Capital; Emily Feller, sr., Helena High; Allie Olsen, sr., Great Falls CMR; Tennisen Hiller, so., Great Falls CMR; Lauren Lindseth, so., Great Falls CMR.
Second team
Olivia Cady, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Nikki Cathey, jr., Missoula Big Sky; Kaitlin Grossman, so., Billings West; Sasha Hathaway, sr., Bozeman; Megan Benton, sr., Billings West; Jo Jo Radick, jr., Bozeman; Shauna Stene, sr., Billings West; Emma Fox, sr., Bozeman; Tycelee Bowler, so., Belgrade.
Western AA
First team
Sarah Ashley, sr., Helena Capital; Dani Bartsch, jr., Helena Capital; Paige Bartsch, jr., Helena Capital; Elizabeth Heuiser, jr., Helena High; Audrey Hofer, jr., Helena Capital; Emily Feller, sr., Helena High; Olivia Cady, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Nikki Cathey, jr., Missoula Big Sky.
Second team
Aubrie Rademacher, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Julia Burden, sr., Kalispell Flathead; Sierra Dennison, jr., Missoula Sentinel; Kaitlyn Kalenga, sr., Kalispell Flathead; Kaylee Fritz, jr., Kalispell Glacier; Abby Marcille, sr. Helena High; Haydin Henschel, sr., Helena High; Brooke McGrath, so., Butte; Trisha Ericson, sr., Butte; Emma Anderson, jr., Kalispell Glacier.
Honorable mention
Sheridan Schweyen, sr., Missoula Sentinel; Quincy Frohlich, so., Missoula Hellgate; Madi Davis, sr., Helena Capital; Emma Field, sr., Butte; Beth Hicks, sr., Missoula Big Sky; Caroline Bullock, sr., Helena High; Kami Cutting, jr., Missoula Big Sky; Paige Sawyer, so., Missoula Sentinel; Grace McGrath, sr., Butte; Kacey Hill, sr., Kalispell Glacier; Brooke Ark, jr., Helena High; Emma Gee, sr., Missoula Big Sky.
Eastern AA
First team
Kaitlin Grossman, so., Billings West; Sasha Hathaway, sr., Bozeman; Megan Benton, sr., Billings West; Allie Olsen, sr., Great Falls CMR; Jo Jo Radick, jr., Bozeman; Shauna Stene, sr., Billings West; Tennisen Hiller, so., Great Falls CMR; Emma Fox, sr., Bozeman; Lauren Lindseth, so., Great Falls CMR; Tycelee Bowler, so., Belgrade.
Second team
Kamryn Larson, jr., Bozeman; Kaitlyn Gilbert, sr., Great Falls High; Hazel Eaton, sr., Belgrade; Taylor VanderMars, jr., Great Falls High; Bailey King, sr., Billings Senior; Olivia LaBeau, jr., Billings Senior; Taylor Graham, jr., Billings West; Melena Bruskotter, sr., Great Falls High; Bella Bryan, jr., Billings Skyview; Hailie George, sr., Billings Senior; Molly O'Connor, so., Bozeman; Molly Nault, sr., Billings West.
Honorable mention
Jordan Olson, so., Billings Skyview; Anna Broquist, jr., Great Falls CMR; Maddie Mohler, jr., Great Falls CMR; Hayden Baumberger, jr., Billings Skyview; Peyton Wimmer, sr., Bozeman; Delane Hicks, jr., Belgrade; Amber Heiser, sr., Billings Skyview; Renzi Pond, jr., Billings Skyview
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.