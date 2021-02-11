BILLINGS — The Billings Bulls high school hockey team will host Senior Night against Missoula on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Centennial Ice Arena.
The Bulls will honor three seniors prior to the game — goaltender Reigan Picicci from Skyview, forward Ian Forsyth from West and forward/defenseman Zalan Szabados from Senior.
The Bulls are scheduled to play Missoula twice on Saturday. The first game is set to face off at 11 a.m. at Centennial.
Billings has won 10 consecutive games and is fresh off a 4-0 performance at a tournament in Salmon, Idaho.
