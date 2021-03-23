BILLINGS — Billings Public Schools announced the retirement of longtime Billings Skyview Activities Coordinator Shawn Holt on Tuesday.
BPS also said that Toby Hill will be hired for the same position.
Holt has been the activities coordinator at Skyview since 1994.
“We can’t thank Shawn enough for his many years of service and contributions to Skyview,” BPS Director of Activities and Athletics Mark Wahl said in a press release. “We wish him the best as he moves on to new things in life.”
Hill began his Skyview career in 2007 as a science teacher and was the head boys basketball coach for seven seasons. Hill has also served as Skyview’s science department head, and has recently served as gym coordinator, helping Holt oversee activity events at the school.
“Toby’s vast teaching and coaching experience give him the background needed to effectively serve the coaches and participants at Skyview,” said Wahl in the written statement. “We look forward to working with him as we move into the new season next fall.”
The changes will be effective at the end of the school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.