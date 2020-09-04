BILLINGS — The Shepherd School District is following along with other Yellowstone County schools to allow limited spectators at junior high and high school events.
A letter posted on the district’s website from Superintendent Drea O’Donnell, dated Sept. 3, details a Step 1 plan for spectators.
Huntley Project announced its plans for spectators on Wednesday. On Thursday, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton announced that schools would be able to develop their own plans regarding spectators at athletic events and other activities. Billings Public Schools made their plans public on Friday.
Last month, health and school officials announced a plan that prohibited any spectators.
Shepherd’s plan allows every participant (player, cheerleaders, band member and coach) three guests to home activities. Visiting school participants will be allowed two guests or guardians. Names and contact phone numbers for visiting guests must be sent to Shepherd High School Activities Directors Rich Hash 24 hours prior to the event.
Masks will be required for all spectators — indoors and outdoors — and each household group will be asked to sit together and maintain social distancing from other spectators.
Temperatures will be taken at the door for everyone entering the event.
The letter states prepackaged concessions will be available starting Sept. 11.
For more specific guidelines for Shepherd Schools, visit their website at www.shepherd.k12.mt.us
