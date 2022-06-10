The parking lot and halls may have been empty at Capital High on Friday after the completion of the latest school year. But during an event held in the CHS cafeteria, the room was filled with plenty of adjectives – and more than a few tears – as a gathering of about 75 said their “Good Byes” to the moving on, and/or retirement, of several staff members.
The retirees included highly regarded teachers John Chart, Don Foucar and Kelley Morand, and was headlined by legendary teacher/coach/administrator Walter Chancy.
“Walt has been here for 46 years, the last 20 as assistant principal,” said master of ceremonies and CHS principal Brett Zanto, after Chancy’s introductory standing ovation died down. “He’s known as a very laid-back individual, but he switches gears when there’s a big event he’s involved with. When it comes to organizing graduations, or assemblies, or staff dances, Walt is a (stickler for successful logistics), and making sure that everything gets done properly, and in the correct order.
“And I can assure you, I’m not the only one that is more than a little nervous about how we’re going to keep things running smoothly after he’s gone.”
Capital assistant principal, Kathy Kidder, described the privilege of working with Chancy – whom she described as an “educator-coach-administrator-janitor-cook-groundskeeper” – for 13 years, and that one of the first things she had to learn was translating his “non-verbal” communications.
“If he lowered his head, peering out over the top of his glasses, or gave kind of a palms-up shrug…those were (not good signs),” she said. “But if he came over with a cup of coffee, and sat down next to my desk with his glasses off, I knew we were on the (right track).
“And this other Walt comes out for dances.”
Walt Chancy arrived at Carroll College on a football scholarship in the fall of 1971, and went on to a record-setting career at split end (wide receiver) for the Saints. He was also a standout intramural basketball player, captured the 1973 Carroll Boxing Smoker’s “Outstanding Boxer” award, and later coached the Saint pugilists.
A three-time All-Frontier receiver, Chancy had a try-out with the Dallas Cowboys in 1975, in the same camp with former Helena Central High/Helena High great Pat Donovan. In 1985, Walter was inducted into the Hilltoppers’ Hall of Fame.
After returning to Helena, he began teaching Health at Capital High, and served as a Bruin assistant and/or head coach for the next 25 years in three different sports. As head coach, his teams captured four State championships; gymnastics in 1983 and 1988, and football in 1993 (co-head) and 1996. He was also an assistant on four other title teams; football (1978, 1987) and track & field (1998-99).
Tim Dennison, who coached the first of the brown-and-gold’s 11 State grid crowns, in 1978, recounted that prior to the victory in the chipper over CMR in the now fabled “Frozen Bowl,” Walter made a large banner for what is now called Tuss Field, reading “Fulfill Your Commitment.”
“And now, with his retirement, Walt is fulfilling his commitment,” said Dennison, noting it was his first time back to the school since 1979.
Former longtime Bruin track & field coach Tom Pedersen, who retired from teaching in 2017, related that Chancy and he started at the school at the same time, “when I had long hair and a beard, and you (Chancy) had an Afro…and now you’re the last man standing.”
Tim Kelly, who remembered watching Walt play football and box at Carroll while growing up, and current Bruin grid coach Kyle Mihelish, were both students and charges of Chancy, before becoming co-workers at Capital. Both men stressed the impact their former teacher-coach-administrator has had on thousands of individuals, as a mentor and role model, by always “doing what’s best for the students.”
But Chancy’s influence is not limited to just Bru-Crew nation. After starting my second profession as a sports writer 22-years ago, yours truly got to know Walter pretty well, while researching Capital sports history, reporting the annual “Bean-Gleason Awards,” and through numerous inductions into the Helena Sports Hall of Fame, with six CHS’ championship teams (and two more to go), and his individual HSHOF enshrinement in 2019.
By simply paying attention to his soft-spoken, articulate, respectful answers (mentoring through osmosis, if you will) during our dozens of interviews, I learned to be a better reporter.
But back to the retirement party.
When it came his turn to speak, the modest, yet dynamic Chancy, was overcome with emotion several times, as he quietly expressed his gratitude.
“I have nothing but love in my heart for everything and everyone at this school,” he said. “You’ve always taken care of one another. Don’t lose that…The kids won’t remember all of the teachers here, but they will remember how they were treated."
Walt was presented with a large wrapped gift from his staff, followed by a handmade ceramic coffee mug from Kelley Morand, which read inside a heart-shaped graphic “The Heart of CHS.” Then came another standing ovation, topped off by a big hug from his wife Terry.
Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR
