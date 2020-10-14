MISSOULA — The third goal Audrey McElmurry has had this season for Sentinel came at a most critical time.
As the second extra period began to wind down in a scoreless tie with crosstown rival Big Sky on Wednesday afternoon at Sentinel High School, the Spartans needed a goal or the game would go to penalty kicks.
McElmurry got a bouncing ball at midfield and buried it in the net in the 97th minute — seven minutes into the second extra-time period. Sentinel held a tough, determined Eagles team scoreless for 100 minutes in total and came away with the 1-0 win to advance to a Class AA state quarterfinal matchup with Bozeman this weekend.
"It was pretty fun just because we'd been trying to get it all game and it gets kind of intense in overtime," McElmurry said. "It just kind of all comes together, so it was just a really good feeling."
Eight days ago, the Sentinel and Big Sky girls met for the city title in a game in which they tied 2-2. Both teams were looking forward to the postseason rematch, and with two extremely stout back lines, it should perhaps not come as much of a surprise defense was the name of the game this time around too. In fact, the Spartans have given up just 12 goals this season, and Big Sky allowed 22.
Sentinel keeper Kassidy Kirgan might be the best in her position anywhere in the state, and Big Sky goalie Grace Denman isn't far behind. Kirgan was credited with 16 saves on the afternoon, while Denman had eight.
Both teams were able to push the ball, and Big Sky held fast against a variety of Sentinel counters. Kirgan made smart plays when things broke down, but so did Denman.
Sentinel was simply able to get a good bounce off an attack, and that was the difference in the game.
"It's incredible, and Kassidy is the best goalkeeper in the state in my opinion, and I think so many people would agree with me when they see her," Sentinel head coach Dan Lochridge said. "I know she's only a sophomore, but it's phenomenal. And that's nothing against Grace. She's a phenomenal goalkeeper as well.
"It just came down to, well, that's not a goal you expect a keeper to save, you know. That was a scrap in the box and all of the sudden (McElmurry) is onside and she puts it in."
Sentinel's game plan coming into the game was pretty simple — keep possession. That, however, went out the window after about 60 minutes of play.
Big Sky wasn't content to play a possession game, instead refocusing to counterattacking constantly and with very few letups. The Eagles had their chances to get goals in the net but couldn't get one past the tough hands of Kirgan.
Big Sky head coach Megan Auch, who was away from practice for two weeks as a precaution, returned to the team for this game and was very proud of how hard her team fought.
"I think defensively they were just on point today," Auch said. "Our midfielders, our outside midfielders, I have to give super kudos to them. They were doing their job and then some. They were dropping back and pitching in just like we've been working on all season long.
"Everyone was in it for each other."
Now 8-4-3 on the year, Sentinel will have a tough matchup with a good Hawks team. They're excited and certainly happy a tense game with a crosstown rival is behind them.
"We were definitely on knife's edge the entire game," Lochridge said. "It was anyone's game to win."
Sentinel boys top Butte 6-0
In a far-less-dramatic second act, the Sentinel boys soccer team had little issue with an improved Butte Bulldogs club, winning 6-0.
The Spartans led 5-0 at halftime as Alex Levchenko tallied a hat trick, scoring in the 8th, 21st and 24th minutes. Aaron Stanicar and Tait Kuchenbrod had the other first-half goals.
Levchenko's first two goals were unassisted, with Kuchenbrod assisting on the third. Camdin Dirnberger and Hunter Chatriand each had a first-half assist.
"We did what we wanted to do, and the whole trick today was not looking past our opponents, respecting them and not getting any yellow or red cards, not getting any injuries and preparing ourselves for a quarterfinal match," Sentinel head coach Gary Stein said. "We don't want to look past anybody, you know all those classic cliches."
Butte came out attacking, and Sentinel made the Bulldogs pay with vicious counters, especially in the first half. The Spartans had no trouble getting the ball where they wanted it when they wanted it.
The game also got a little chippy and physical at times but never out of hand. The Spartans expected the Bulldogs to come out with a more defensive formation and game plan, but that wasn't what happened.
"We're a counter-attacking team, so like, we live for that," Stein said. "When we play a Butte, we don't play the style that we're successful at playing because we become a possession team, and we're okay in possession, but we ain't winning any awards."
Sentinel advances to the state quarterfinals, where it'll travel to Billings to play Billings Senior. The Broncs downed Belgrade 6-0 earlier this week.
"We know them pretty well. We had a match two years ago at state that didn't go our way in the last few minutes, so we've got that in our memory," Stein said. "We feel pretty good. We're going to the Magic City and just try to perform a little magic."
