BELGRADE — Aidan Morgan scored three goals Thursday as visiting Billings Skyview rolled past Belgrade 7-0 in a Class AA boys soccer match.
Morgan scored in the 21st, 22nd and 38th minutes for the Falcons, who led 6-0 at intermission. He was assisted by Evan Ruff, Cooper Moore and Taylor Moore on his goals.
Ruff, Cooper Moore, Taylor Moore and Beau Detra also scored for the Falcons.
Skyview launched 24 shots to 10 for Belgrade.
Jasen Denowh was the winning goalie for the Falcons. He made eight saves.
