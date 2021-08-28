BILLINGS — Lockwood boys soccer goalkeeper Austin Therriault had just seen six goals slip past him for the second day in a row Saturday, but good luck wiping the smile off his face.
Yes, it could just be his disposition. Lions soccer coach Stuart Bovington and Lockwood athletic director Mike Erickson describe Therriault’s outlook as being eternally sunny.
It was more than that, though. Therriault’s lively mood, despite Saturday’s 6-1 home loss to Missoula Loyola, bubbles up because he feels he’s a part of something important to his school.
Lockwood High School opened its doors just three years ago, and while a soccer program was always in the plans, it didn’t become a reality until last spring when first the school board and then the Montana High School Association approved its addition.
From there, Bovington, a native of Brighton, England, was hired for the boys program and Billings’ Chez Keehn was picked to lead the girls. The next step was trying to find enough players to stock a team. That included roaming the halls of the school, recruiting as it were, newcomers to the sport to play alongside some of the other athletes who had club soccer experience.
Newcomers like Therriault, who recorded the school’s first-ever state wrestling tournament win two years ago. Friday’s 6-1 loss to Hamilton was the first soccer match he's ever played, so Saturday was his second.
Again, good luck not getting swept up in his enthusiasm.
“Honestly, I love this team,” Therriault said. "I know that we lost today, but honestly I couldn't really care less. The thing that was best is that we stayed positive, we kept on going for it and we kept driving, and that was my favorite part. It makes me smile every time when the team just kind of pushes like that. You can feel it from the goal. It doesn't matter how many games we're going to lose this year because what matters is that we are going to try out best.
"People are really enjoying it. Honestly, it's something to really smile about, you know, people are enjoying the game, we are going in there and cheering each other on. Like, we have smiles on our faces, hugging each other, saying 'good game.' I cannot express it enough, it's an amazing experience."
Lockwood’s journey to varsity sports has been unique and soccer’s road has been even more so. While other sports such as football, volleyball and basketball have had JV seasons to build on, and athletes in the more individual sports like golf, cross country, track and wrestling were able to compete at the varsity level from Day 1, soccer has had to hit the ground running, going straight to varsity. (Football won’t be a varsity sport until next fall).
Both Lockwood boys and girls rosters are littered with freshmen and sophomores, and while neither team had much bench help Saturday, the numbers are expected to grow soon once more players have had their required 10 practices to be eligible. After all, players were still signing up to join the team even after practices had started.
Bovington is 57 years old and he said he’s spent 50 years playing or coaching soccer, the last 10 or so with club teams in Billings.
Wins and losses aren’t necessarily the focus right now, he said. That will come soon enough. Like Therriault, Bovington feels there’s a bigger foundation to build.
“I’ve coached so many teams, competitive and recreational, and the team chemistry amongst these boys is probably the best I’ve ever, ever seen,” Bovington said. “And that’s the culture in this school, because we’re starting something for other people to inherit.”
After the boys’ loss, Lockwood’s girls nearly started a winning streak. Addy Rich scored the first goal in the history of the program (Lockwood lost 4-0 to Hamilton on Friday) for an early 1-0 lead on Loyola.
The Breakers’ Anika Chavez and Sara Losing responded with two goals before Lockwood’s Ella Kruegler dribbled nearly the length of the field, slid past the Loyola keeper, then kept her body between the ball and a Loyola defender before slotting the ball into the open net.
The score remained 2-2 until the 77th minute, when Chavez provided the game-winner for Loyola.
So the Lions missed out on their first points in school history, but Keehn, the former Billings Senior and Rocky Mountain College player who coached the past two seasons for the Broncs, was hardly discouraged.
Lockwood’s girls also have players who saw their first time in a competitive soccer match this weekend, so there’s a learning curve for both the players and coaches, she said. That said, it would have been a boost to pick up at least a draw with the Breakers.
“Obviously, I do want to win,” Keehn said with a smile, “but right now I’m more focused on growth, and I want them to end the game better than how they started it. I’m going to look at the positives and just kind of go from there. I think that’s what you have to do in our situation right now.”
Nine of the 13 girls listed on the Lions rosters are freshmen, including keeper Kennady Krebs. She said she’s been playing since kindergarten, and as such, is a team captain.
“The difference from (Friday’s) game to today’s game is completely different,” she said. “We started out super strong and we played 80 minutes of soccer with no subs. I think we did pretty dang good.”
After the girls match, Erickson, the Lockwood AD, stood on the sidelines and congratulated the girls as they headed toward their locker room. Under his arm was the game ball, a ball he said he would have Rich sign, being as hers was the first goal in program history. He’ll do the same for Rowan Oliszczak, who scored the boys’ first goal Friday. Owen Belmonte scored the Lions’ lone goal Saturday.
Eventually, there will be a display for as many school “firsts” as he can gather, Erickson said.
“I don’t want to miss out on these moments that will be nostalgic in 15 years,” he said. “The first ball, the first home run … It’s unique for us here. Who gets to do that anymore?”
Here's a suggestion for the display. Somehow Therriault’s passion needs to be included.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.