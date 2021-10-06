The Helena Capital boys soccer team was looking for its first win over Helena High at Nelson Stadium in 12 years on Wednesday and more than once, it looked like the Bruins might get it.
But after the two teams fought to a 1-1 draw earlier this season, another 80 minutes still wasn’t enough to determine their differences as Helena and Capital settled for a 2-2 draw.
Yet, Capital struck first on a goal from Tizer Kazmierowski in the 31st minute, which sent the Bruins into the break leading 1-0.
10 minutes into the second half, Helena got the equalizer on a score credited to Luch Roch, a junior who netted his second goal of the season on a slow-rolling shot that made its way past the keeper to even the score at one.
However, the match wouldn’t stay tied for long. Bridger Leeflang, a midfielder for the Bruins, came up and found the back of the net in the 61st minute, putting Capital in front again.
“That was a really good finish by Bridger,” Capital head coach Stefan Wall. “His form has really come on and he has played really good soccer and when he was on the pitch his minutes were excellent and just a great idea to pick out the far post.”
Following the go-ahead goal by Feeflang, the Bengals needed another goal to tie it up and Jack Nasset delivered with a strike to score his third goal of the season and even things up 2-2, just two minutes after Helena fell behind.
“Credit to Capital, they really came out ready to play today,” Helena High boys head coach Carl Straub said. “We didn’t feel like we played our best in the first half and they (CHS) got ahead twice and we were fortunate enough and worked hard enough to get the equalizer.”
Both teams would create multiple chances down the stretch, but the score stayed 2-2, meaning the regular-season series will end in a tie.
“It was very exciting,” Wall said. “It was back-and-forth. The refs let us play, which we appreciated. But we aren’t happy about the draw. Just going to be honest about it. The goals were a little bit soft. I think we are better defensively than that. We should have made them work harder to find the back of the net.”
After the tie, Helena Capital is 7-3-2 (23 points) while the Bengals are 6-3-3 (21 points), remain in third and fourth respectively in the Western AA standings.
“It was a fun game to coach,” Straub said. “Our group is a resilient group. We didn’t accomplish our goal. We wanted the win because it’s crosstown and also for standings, but we will push ahead from here.”
Helena High girls shutout Capital for the second time this season
Earlier this season, Helena High defeated the Capital girls 7-1 in crosstown, thanks to a barrage of goals from Rachel Plaster.
And while the Helena High forward added two more goals to her crosstown total on Wednesday at Nelson Stadium, in a 3-0 Bengals victory, Capital sure made it more suspenseful.
In the first meeting, Helena grabbed a commanding lead early and cruised to the win, but this time around, Capital held them without a goal for the first 30 minutes.
“This Helena High team is rock solid and it's their state to win,” Capital head coach Brandon Price said. “But we played solid against them. We demonstrated that we can play with them and I think they knew we weren’t going to be as much of a pushover. We knew we were going to have to work really hard defensively and put our body in front of the ball, even when it was going to hurt."
The Bruins did that, blocking a number of shot attempts in the first half before Plaster scored to put Helena in front 1-0 in the 33rd minute.
“We all talked about how we needed to get hyped up,” Plaster said. “We were playing pretty slow and then (Logan Todorovich) made a great cross and that finish gave us a little momentum.”
Capital didn’t help its cause with an own goal late in the first half, which put HHS in front 2-0 at halftime. About midway through the second half, Plaster scored again to make it 3-0.
From there, it was up to the defense and keeper Audri Aakre, who made some key stops to put a bow on the 3-0 win for Helena High.
“It feels really good,” Aakre said. “Last time, it was frustrating because they got one on us at the end and a shutout always feels good. My defense played amazing.”
Helena improved to 10-0-2 with the win, while the Capital girls are now 6-5-1. Helena leads the Western AA with 32 points; Capital is fourth with 19, four points in front of Glacier.
