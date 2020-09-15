BILLINGS — First-half goals from Dalani Brayton and Karli Atchison helped Belgrade outlast Billings Senior 2-1 on the Class AA girls soccer pitch Tuesday at Amend Park.

Brayton scored in the 18th minute and Atchison added a goal in the 36th minute on an assist from Brayton as the Panthers took a 2-0 lead at intermission. Peyton Robertson assisted on Brayton’s goal.

Payton Kirwin scored for Senior on a penalty kick in the second half.

