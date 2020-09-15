BILLINGS — First-half goals from Dalani Brayton and Karli Atchison helped Belgrade outlast Billings Senior 2-1 on the Class AA girls soccer pitch Tuesday at Amend Park.
Brayton scored in the 18th minute and Atchison added a goal in the 36th minute on an assist from Brayton as the Panthers took a 2-0 lead at intermission. Peyton Robertson assisted on Brayton’s goal.
Payton Kirwin scored for Senior on a penalty kick in the second half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.