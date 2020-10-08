BILLINGS — Sam Dull scored two goals and Mauricio Gaytan had a goal and an assist as Billings Central defeated Lone Peak 4-0 in Eastern A boys soccer Thursday at Amend Park.
With the victory, the Rams clinched the East's top seed for the upcoming playoffs.
Camden Capser also scored, and Matheus Pena added two assists for the Rams.
