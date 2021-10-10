BILLINGS — The Billings Central boys soccer team will host Lone Peak in a State A play-in soccer match on Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the turf field at Amend Park.

The winner of the match will host Columbia Falls in a first-round contest on Saturday with the time to be announced.

The Central girls soccer squad will host Hamilton in a State A first-round affair on Saturday at 10 a.m. on the turf field at Amend Park.

All of the contests are Montana High School Association postseason events and the following ticket prices are in effect for each contest: adults, $7; and students, $6. Billings Central activity and all-season family activity passes are not valid.

