LIVINGSTON — Solei Elletson scored a hat trick plus one as Billings Central rolled past Livingston 8-0 in girls soccer on Thursday.

Livingston scored the final two goals to earn a 3-3 tie with the Rams.

Elletson finished with four goals for Billings Central. Morgan Ferestad, Alexa Hanser and Zoie Althoff had the other goals for the Ram.

Central scored four goals in each half.

Sam Dull scored twice for the Ram boys while Camden Capser added the third goal.

Both the Billings Central girls and boys play at Laurel on Saturday. The girls match is at 10 a.m., followed by the boys at noon.

